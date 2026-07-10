Recipes with Melissa Blease: Halloumi and Hummus Burgers

The classic cheesy, meat-free burger, tasty enough to captivate even the most committed carnivore.

Ingredients (serves 2)

2 plump portobello mushrooms, stalks removed

200g halloumi cheese, thickly sliced

2 brioche buns

2 tbsp finely chopped onion

2 tbsp finely chopped tomato

2 tbsp finely chopped cucumber

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint

The juice of 1 lime

4 tbsp hummus

1 large tomato, thickly sliced

4 lettuce leaves

Method

Mix the chopped onion, tomato, cucumber and mint with the lime juice and a little salt and set to one side.

Heat a griddle pan or barbecue until hot. Brush a little olive oil over the mushrooms, season well and griddle or barbecue for 6-8 minutes, turning every couple of minutes.

Meanwhile, brush a little more oil over the halloumi slices and the cut side of the brioche buns and griddle or barbecue alongside the mushrooms for 2-3 minutes or until lightly charred.

To assemble the burgers, put a cooked mushroom on the bottom half of each brioche bun and top with the hummus followed by the sliced tomato, lettuce and halloumi. Spoon the onion and tomato relish over the top, sandwich with the brioche bun lid… and tuck in.

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