Badminton School Expands Performance Swimming Programme Following Outstanding Year of Success

Following an exceptional year of achievements in the pool, Badminton School is delighted to announce the expansion of its swimming programme for the 2026–27 academic year, further strengthening its commitment to developing high-performing student-athletes.

The past season has been one of remarkable success for Badminton swimmers. Both the Prep and Senior School teams were crowned Bristol School Champions, while the Prep School secured a place among the national finalists at the English Schools’ Swimming Association (ESSA) Primary Team Championships. Alongside these team accomplishments, individual swimmers have continued to excel, with several pupils now competing at regional and national championship level.



Building on this momentum, Badminton School will enhance its swimming provision from September through its established partnership with Bristol & South Gloucestershire Swimming Club. The expanded programme will provide even greater support for performance swimmers, combining the benefits of school and club training within a personalised development framework.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership arrangements with Badminton School. This provides day and boarding pupils with a performance swimming programme that allows them to excel on the national stage”, said Ben Mullen, Chairman of Bristol & South Gloucestershire Swimming Club.



Each senior performance swimmer will continue to benefit from an individualised programme, integrating high-quality coaching and tailored swim sessions. In addition, athletes will gain increased access to strength and conditioning training in the School’s state-of-the-art fitness centre, supporting their physical development and competitive performance.

“Swimming at Badminton continues to go from strength to strength, and we are incredibly proud of what our pupils have achieved this year,” said Paula McAnuff, Director of Sport at Badminton. “By expanding our programme and enhancing the support available to our performance swimmers, we are creating even more opportunities for young athletes to reach their full potential.”

“The enhanced programme reflects Badminton’s commitment to helping pupils pursue sporting excellence alongside academic achievement, personal development, and a rich co-curricular experience” comments Jess Miles, Head of Badminton School; “Students with ambitions in competitive swimming are encouraged to aim high and discover how performance sport can be successfully combined with all that a Badminton education has to offer”.

badmintonschool.co.uk