Recipes with Melissa Blease: Peach and Burrata Salad

Peach and Burrata Salad

When the temperature soars and summer fruits are at their brilliant best, simplicity is the key to light lunch or suppertime starter success.

Caramelised grilled peaches and rich, creamy Burrata cheese are a marriage made in heaven: a savoury take, if you like, on the classic peaches and cream pairing.

Is this the perfect, sophisticated-but-simple summer salad? We think so!

Ingredients (serves 2)

2 large, ripe but firm peaches

1 room temperature Burrata (typically weighing between 200-300g)

Fresh basil

Salad leaves (rocket works well here)



For the dressing:

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp runny honey

½ clove of garlic (peeled and crushed)

To serve: fresh basil leaves; focaccia

Method

Whisk all the ingredients for the dressing together, season to taste and tumble half of it through the salad leaves. Arrange the dressed leaves on serving plates.

Cut the peaches in half, remove the pits and brush lightly with extra-virgin olive oil to coat. Preheat a non-stick frying or griddle pan to medium-high. Place the peaches (cut side down) in the pan and cook, without interference, for around 5-8 minutes, or until the edges start to bubble and the flesh begins to caramellise.

Place two griddled peach halves on top of each plate of salad leaves, then tear the Burrata in half and plonk each half on top of the peaches to allow the gorgeous, creamy centre of the cheese to run and melt into the warm fruit.

Drizzle with the reserved dressing, top with fresh basil leaves and serve accompanied by warm focaccia to mop up the delicious juices.