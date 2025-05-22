Recipes with Melissa Blease: Raspberry, White Chocolate and Ginger Cheesecake

The ultimate no-fuss Bank Holiday sweet treat.

You can, if you like, swap the raspberries for strawberries in this recipe, in which case I recommend that you also substitute the ginger biscuits for digestive biscuits, or even Biscoff. And if you’re getting ahead, the whole affair can be made up to 2 days in advance of serving and refrigerated. Happy daze!

Ingredients (serves 6-8)

For the base:

150g ginger biscuits

75g butter

For the filling:

250g mascarpone cheese

300ml double cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

200g white chocolate, broken into chunks

For the coulis

400g fresh rasberries

Method

Line a 20cm cake tin (preferably springform) with cling film.

To make the cheesecake base, tip the biscuits into a food processor and pulse until they resemble fine crumbs (or, tip the biscuits into a plastic bag and bash with a rolling pin to achieve the same result). Melt the butter in a small saucepan over a low heat, add it to the biscuit crumbs and stir well to combine. Spoon into the base of the tin and press with the back of a spoon until compact, then cover and chill in the refrigerator.

Put 200g of the rasperries into a small blender and blitz until runny. Pour through a sieve into a bowl to remove the seeds and set to one side.

Put the chocolate chunks into a small heatproof bowl, place on top of a pan of simmering water and stir until melted (or, blast in the microwave on a low heat in 20 second bursts, stirring after each burst). Set aside for 5-10 minutes until cool but still liquid.

Meanwhile, pour the double cream into a large bowl and whisk with an electric hand whisk until thick enough to achieve soft peaks. Add the mascarpone and the vanilla extract and gently stir to combine.

Spoon half of the cream/mascarpone/chocolate mixture over the base of the cheesecake and top with the raspberry coulis, holding a little back for serving. Spoon the remaining white chocolate mixture over the coulis layer, smoothing and leveling as you go. Cover with cling film and chill for at least 6 hours, or overnight.

To serve, remove the cheesecake from the tin/cling film, sit on a serving plate and top with drizzles of the reserved raspberry coulis and the remaining 200g raspberries.