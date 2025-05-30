Recipes with Melissa Blease: Roast Vegetable Dhal

This is a dish that, once made, you’ll return to again and again: slightly smoky, super-tasty and utterly delicious.

I’ve used Rogan Josh paste in this recipe because it brings a lovely depth to proceedings, but any decent curry paste will work equally well.

Ingredients (serves 4)



1 large aubergine, chopped into chunks

1 large courgette, chopped into chunks

1 large red pepper, chopped into chunks

2 red onions, peeled and chopped

4 cloves of garlic, peeled and grated

10cm piece of ginger, peeled and grated

4 tablespoons Rogan Josh curry paste

350g red lentils

1 x 400ml tin coconut milk

1 vegetable stock cube

To serve: plain yoghurt; warm chapatis or naan breads

Method

Preheat the oven to 190c/gas mark 5.

Put the prepared vegetables, garlic and ginger into a large roasting tray. Add the curry paste and 1 tbsp vegetable oil, toss together until well coated, then roast for 30-40 minutes (turning and tumbling once) until everything is sticky and caramelised.

Put the red lentils, coconut milk and 500ml of water into a large saucepan. Add the stock cube, stir well, bring to the boil and simmer (partially covered) for around an hour, stirring occasionally until the lentils are tender and the dhal has thickened, adding splashes of water to loosen if necessary.

Serve the dhal on top of pilau or basmati rice topped with dollops of plain yoghurt and chapatis or naan breads on the side for mopping up.