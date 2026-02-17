Recipes with Melissa Blease: Sausage and Kale Gnocchi

Cosy, comforting and hearty: if this dish doesn’t warm the cockles of your heart, nothing will!

Ingredients (serves 2-3)

150g kale, woody stems discarded and leaves chopped

6 flavoursome meaty/vegetarian sausages of your choice

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

1 tsp fennel seeds, crushed

1 tsp dried chilli flakes (optional)

100ml chicken or vegetable stock

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

75ml double cream

400g gnocchi

40g finely-grated parmesan

Method

Put the kale in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Meanwhile, heat 1 tbsp of vegetable oil in a large frying pan and fry the sausages until almost cooked through and just starting to caramelise on the outside.

Add the garlic, fennel seeds and chilli flakes (if using) to the pan and fry gently for 2 minutes. Add the drained kale, stock and mustard, stir to combine, simmer for 4-5 minutes until the kale is tender then stir in the cream. Heat gently until bubbling and keep on a low simmer while you cook the gnocchi according to the instructions on the packet.

Drain the cooked gnocchi well and add to the frying pan along with the parmesan. Toss everything together until the gnocchi is well coated in the sauce.



Serve in warm bowls topped with extra parmesan and plenty of freshly-ground black pepper.

