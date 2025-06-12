Recipes with Melissa Blease: strawberries 4 ways

Strawberry and Meringue Ripple (serves 6-8)

In a medium-sized pan over a medium-high heat, gently simmer 600g hulled, chopped strawberries with 100g caster sugar and 2 tbsp of water for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the strawberries have reduced to a syrup. Strain and mush through a sieve, then leave to cool completely. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk 600ml double cream until soft peaks form. Gently fold 1 tsp vanilla extract, 1 x 397g tin of condensed milk and a couple of ready-made meringue nests (crushed) into the whipped cream and pour into a freezer-proof container, Drizzle most of the strawberry syrup across the top and gently ripple through the mixture to create pretty swirls. Freeze for at least 4 hours (or until set) but move the ice cream from freezer to fridge 30 minutes before serving if you prefer a semi-frozen, scoopable dessert. Serve topped with drizzles of the reserved strawberry syrup and more crushed meringue. The ripple will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Strawberry Vinaigrette Tip 230g hulled strawberries into the bowl of a food processor with 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar, 1 tsp runny honey, 1 tsp dijon or wholegrain mustard and a small handful of fresh basil. Blitz until smooth, pour into a jar et voilà! You have a lovely fruity salad dressing to hand, ready when you are for up to one week.

Strawberry Slushie (serves 6-8) Blitz 500g hulled strawberries, the juice from ½ lemon, the leaves from 1-2 sprigs of fresh mint, 1-2 tsp caster sugar and 100g ice cubes until you’ve achieved the classic Slushie texture. Fill a large jug halfway up with ice cubes, add the slushie, stir with a wooden spoon and serve immediately.