Recipes with Melissa Blease: Tomato Tonnato with Crispy Capers

Make the very most of the ripest tomatoes of the summer with this creamy, vibrant tomato salad resting on a silky tuna sauce: a staple on northern Italian summertime menus, perfect for a light lunch or starter.

Ingredients (serves 4)

For the base:

The yolks from 3 large, hard boiled free range eggs

220g tin of good quality tuna in olive oil (eg. Ortiz), drained

6 anchovies

1 garlic clove, peeled and grated

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

100ml extra-virgin olive oil

The juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

For the tomato salad:

3 tbsp capers, drained

600g ripe tomatoes, ideally a mixture of sizes and colours

50g pitted kalamata olives, thickly sliced

A handful of fresh basil leaves

To serve: more extra-virgin olive oil; chargrilled ciabatta

Method

To make the base: place the hard boiled egg yolks, mustard, tuna, garlic and anchovies into the bowl of a food processor and blend for around 1 minute or until the mixture is smooth. With the motor still running, add the vinegar and slowly drizzle the extra-virgin olive oil into the mixture, followed by the lemon juice. Season to taste, transfer to a bowl, add the chopped parsley, stir well and place the mixture into the fridge to chill and thicken slightly for around 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the tomato topping: thickly slice the larger tomatoes, halve any smaller ones, set to one side in a colander and sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a small saucepan over a medium-high heat. Pat the capers dry on a couple of sheets of kitchen paper towel and, when the oil is hot, ‘sizzle’ the capers for a couple of minutes or until crisp. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon, transfer to a kitchen-paper lined plate and season with salt.

To assemble the dish, divide the base mixture between four serving plates, spreading it out evenly as you go to create a pool. Arrange the sliced tomatoes on top, followed by the olives, torn basil leaves and crispy capers. Drizzle with a little olive oil and serve with chargrilled ciabatta.