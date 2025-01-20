Recipes with Melissa Blease: Whole Roasted Spicy Cauliflower

This healthy, delicious, super-pretty vegan centrepiece packs a big flavour punch and puts a whole new, exotic spin on the humble cauliflower.

Ingredients (serves 4)

1 large cauliflower, tough outer leaves removed

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp ground coriander

1 large garlic clove, peeled and roughly chopped

½ large red chilli, roughly chopped

The zest and juice of 1 unwaxed lemon

1 handful fresh parsley, leaves and stalks roughly chopped

1 handful fresh coriander, leaves and stalks roughly chopped

½ tsp cayenne pepper

150ml extra virgin olive oil

To serve

3 spring onions, thinly sliced

3 tbsp pomegranate seeds

1 tbsp sumac

1 handful of fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

1 handful of fresh parsley leaves, finely chopped

3 tbsp tahini or thick yoghurt

Method

Steam or boil the whole cauliflower for around 10 minutes or until just tender. Set aside to drain in a colander for around 15 minutes, and preheat the oven to 180ºC/gas mark 4.

Take a roasting tin in which the cauliflower will fit snuggly and line with baking paper. Place the whole cauliflower stalk-side down in the middle of the tin, drizzle with around 130ml of the olive oil and season well. Cover loosely with kitchen foil and roast for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, blend the cumin, coriander powder, garlic, chilli and half the lemon juice together in a blender or food processor to make a rough paste. Add the fresh herbs, cayenne pepper and remaining 120ml of olive oil and blend again until nearly smooth.

Take the cauliflower from the oven, remove the foil and spoon the herby sauce over and around the top, coating it completely. Cover with foil again and return to the oven for a further 30 minutes until the cauliflower is tender when tested with the point of a knife.

Remove the foil and roast for a further 10–15 minutes until the edges of the cauliflower are golden. Transfer to a warm serving dish, drizzle with tahini or thick yoghurt and serve sprinkled with the pomegranate seeds, sumac, chopped spring onions, fresh parsley, fresh coriander and lemon zest.