No sweat! Sauna culture in Bristol

Things are heating up: We’ve been taking a leaf out of the Finns’ book by embracing sauna culture

with arms wide open – plus the odd ice bath thrown in for good measure – which has led

to a rapid rise in hot pods popping up across the city.

Have you noticed how many more people in your circle are visiting saunas recently? The Bristol Magazine team certainly has. Seeing grinning, flush-faced and damp-haired people wrapped up warm in winter (likely guzzling water) emerging onto the streets from inconspicuous corners of the city is certainly becoming more commonplace. And that’s because there are now more than 40 sauna businesses operating in Bristol and the surrounding areas, with a flurry of neighbourhood community pop-ups emerging in the last couple of years. In some areas – like the BS5 postcode – it feels like there’s a new sauna to sweat it out in every month.



Saunas are fast becoming a staple of the local wellness community – and community/family-owned, wood-fired saunas can be seen taking over disused yards, popping up in orchards, transforming horse boxes, hiding in secluded urban pockets of land and nestled in natural beauty spots… even floating on the harbour. And, of course, you can always settle into a sauna at one of the city’s many bricks and mortar spas on offer – from hotels to lidos. They’re often found with their partner in crime: the ice bath (or cold plunge pool for the still-ever-so-brave-but-not-insane among you).

Ardagh Community Sauna



The benefits of regular sauna use touch on most aspects of your mental and physical health. So if you’re stuck in a midwinter rut, or want an easy way to boost your wellbeing, perhaps a sauna visit might put the fire back in your belly? From lowering blood pressure, stimulating metabolism and supporting cardiovascular health to raising endorphins and easing stress hormone production, it’s thought that simply sitting in a sauna can help to heal your body on a cellular level. If you’re pairing a sauna session with a cold plunge, even better: alternating hot and cold exposure can reduce inflammation, quicken muscle repair and encourage white blood cell production.



Even though Finland is often credited with flying the flag for sauna culture, some of its roots are thought to date back some 10,000 years in the form of a dug out pit with a pile of stones at the centre, heated by a fire. Early sauna aficionados (going back as far as the Bronze Age) would have then covered the warm pit with peat, thatch or whatever they could find. And let’s not forget the timeless tradition of sweat lodges in Indigenous cultures of North America and Mexico – plus, Islamic societies have championed saunas since the ancient world, and Japan’s onsens (steaming geothermal springs) are as old as the land itself.



Whether your next visit to one of Bristol’s saunas is your very first time, or a session as part of an established practice, when you’re pouring water onto the hot stones, breathing in the warm, moist air and feeling the sweat bead across your body, know that you’re continuing an ancient tradition embraced by your ancestors from around the world for millennia.



Heart of the community



‘Community’ saunas have proven popular as a sauna format for Bristolians, who’ve been flocking to these spaces in their hundreds. But what’s the difference in style compared to a hotel spa?



“A community sauna is driven by the ethos that it is a place for everyone, our opening hours are the only barrier to entry,” suggests Jon Savage, founder of Ardagh Community Sauna in Horfield. “The idea is we listen to what our customers would like and try to provide it. The founders are the face of the sauna and we meet and greet our guests creating a welcoming alternate socialising spot that becomes a hub for the community. It is a place that is good for the mind, body and soul, a place that is good for you and is making the area that you live in a better place.”



He tells us that at Ardagh, the founders have a background in the music industry, “you could say the sauna is our tonic to the pressures of working in that industry… The music industry and especially venue and festival stage management has given us the tools to curate a vibe that is different to other saunas, we play music, we light incense, we have creative lighting. People are often delighted the moment they walk in to our space, it looks great, it sounds good and smells amazing, so they are already in a great frame of mind before they step into the sauna. All of these things increase the wellness benefits, it just makes you feel great!”

Gorgeous views from Wildplunge



Jon and the team believe it is the combination of all the therapies, hot, cold, sonic, visual and olfactory that create a “truly awesome experience… with this in mind, we run, sauna sound baths, Music and DJ events at the Sauna, alongside combinations of yoga, mediation and breath work sessions.” And why does Jon think that Bristolians have soaked up sauna culture so quickly? “It may be music, art or now saunas but Bristol is always an innovator and early adopter,” he says. “We are hot on the heals of London as one of the UKs leading cities in sauna culture and provision. We would like to think it comes from the way Bristol is such an open city and is rich in its diversity, it is open to ideas and developments and the people here really love to mix wellbeing and creativity. They enjoy feeling good about themselves and the place they live, the sauna is a place to meet, chat and be sociable, as well as to reflect, relax and meditate.”



Hot and cold



Another local sauna embracing the benefits of hot and cold therapy, and sharing it with its customers is Wildplunge; where the tubs are just as important as the sauna.



“We strongly believe in the benefits of contrast therapy,” says Harrison Malik from Wildplunge. “Between us – Harry, Charlotte, and I have all used saunas and plunge pools for different reasons, from stress relief and gym recovery to long-term health improvements. Now we’re seeing those same benefits extend into our wider community.



“We love watching people leave in a better mood! Smiling, relaxed after stepping away from everyday life. A special part of Wildplunge is seeing people connect, meet new friends and exchange numbers around the fire pit when enjoying herbal tea together.”



Wildplunge offers four plunge pools at varying temperatures and two saunas, each running at different heat levels, so people can find what works best for them. The sauna is located in a beautiful spot in Farrington Gurney next to a farm shop alongside other independent businesses, enjoying amazing views of nature, which, the team says, helps people turn off and reset. And for those thinking that heading to one of these places offering contrast therapy for the first time feels a bit daunting, Harrison has some words of comfort:

“Many of our customers have never plunged before, and it’s been amazing to see so many of them return.



We understand that it can feel intimidating to ‘take the plunge’, but we’re here to support you and guide you through every session. We’re always happy to show anyone around our site if they’re looking to try the sauna or ice baths for the first time. Our setup offers a range of temperatures, so there’s something suitable for everyone, whatever your level. You can begin gently in the 70–80 degree sauna and simply dip a toe into the ambient bath if that feels right. We encourage everyone to avoid pushing themselves and enjoy each part of the experience at their own pace.”



For more information on the saunas mentioned in this feature, and to book your spot for a sauna, plunge pool or both, visit the websites ardaghcommunitysauna.org and wildplunge.co.uk