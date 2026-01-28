Escape to the country at Severnside Press BnB

Something has been quietly stirring in the hills, deep in the Forest of Dean. A mini-break has been born out of a labour of love in an ideally placed spot to escape the city in just under an hour, nestled between picturesque riverside banks and dense woodland adventures. Rosanna Spence heads to Severnside Press BnB in Newnham-on-Severn to discover a reimagined home-from-home steeped in so much style you’ll return reconsidering every inch of your own interiors. Images: Kasia Fisza Photography

On the surface of it, Severnside Press BnB neatly ticks all the boxes you want from the perfect bed and breakfast minibreak: crisp, clean, fragrant sheets on a genuinely comfortable bed, plush soft towels, an impeccably clean bathroom, and a generously portioned, two-course breakfast prepared from the heart. But when owners Tony and Alex Kossykh-Bearman – along with their Hungarian Vizsla, Stanley – welcome you through their front door (which, by the way is a postcard-perfect former shopfront in a line of historical buildings in Newnham-on-Severn), you’ll be quick to realise this place is something else entirely. It feels like leafing through the pages of a beautifully kept book containing the secret recipe for a perfect night’s stay.



Quite fitting really, seeing as the Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse was home to an industrious family-run printing press for more than a century, but had since fallen into complete disrepair. When Tony and Alex bought the building in lockdown, only one room was habitable; the rest was largely derelict. There was no mains water, no proper plumbing and no functioning electricity. They took on the huge renovation project and opened Severnside Press in 2022, carefully restoring the building while honouring its past.



After previously running a successful B&B by the sea in Lyme Regis, the couple set their sights on something different: a slower, deeper retreat in the heart of Gloucestershire. Tony spoke warmly about the welcome they received from the locals after they chose Newnham-on-Severn as the location, something I guessed was a response to the care the pair were pouring into the building (it had been boarded up for a long time beforehand), and perhaps also because they are, quite simply, a lovely community. We certainly received lots of smiles and ‘hellos’ while wandering around the village.



Feel right at home



Severnside Press has three double guest bedrooms. We stayed in The Suite, where original staircase panelling remains on show: a quiet homage to the building’s history. Throughout the house, original hand-sanded floors have been preserved wherever possible, and even the coffee table in the main room was handmade by Tony from half an old door left behind during the renovation, and it wouldn’t look out of place in one of the upmarket homewares shops that dot the village.



Shelves, walls and cabinets are brimming with antiques, artefacts, art and objects collected by Tony and Alex over many years: a mix of global and local that somehow forges a feeling of community on both a broad and intimate scale; everything feels appreciated equally. There are loads of house plants, rich textures, beautiful textiles and a confident blend of antique and modern pieces that never feels forced.



The main room is the heart and hearth of the house. Once a shop front, it floods with natural light during the day, then transforms into a warm, closed-in cocoon at night thanks to huge curtains and a glowing fire. It doubles as the breakfast room and the space where guests naturally gravitate.



It turns out that our host for the weekend Tony is something of a triple threat: effortlessly hospitable, deeply practical – having carried out much of the renovation work himself – and an artist. His seaweed presses from Lyme Regis adorn the walls, forming a quiet but remarkable exhibition of his creativity.



I have a huge soft spot for the idiosyncratic universe of the bed and breakfast. Is there any other 24/7 hospitality business that sits closer to the hearts of its owners? B&Bs are homes first, businesses second, and the pressure to make guests feel something extra special is immense. That labour of love is unmistakable at Severnside Press. From the moment we arrived, the place felt genuinely lived in and cared for.



At one point in the evening, another guest knocked on the wrong door next door, then came to Severnside Press instead. When I answered, he said he hadn’t been sure whether to knock because I’d looked so cosy by the fire with my guest – like he’d be interrupting us in our own living room. I can’t think of a better indicator of just how much this place feels like a home from home.



Our suite looked out onto the road, but secondary glazing kept both warmth and noise firmly at bay. I usually sleep with earplugs at home in Bristol thanks to passing buses and lorries, so I came prepared, but didn’t need them. Thoughtfully, there were earplugs in the bathroom cabinet for anyone who might. The room featured a velvet sofa, a television with all the streaming platforms, and walls adorned with local art. The bathroom was a joyful sunny yellow, with a powerful, piping-hot rain shower.



Feeling peckish?



Severnside Press is definitely an important player in a gentle revolution against faceless Airbnb stays where you’re emailed a key code and never speak to the humans behind the hospitality. Here, conversation is part of the experience, but never intrusive.



Shortly after arriving, we were served nutty coffee and a gloriously sticky lemon drizzle and chia seed cake by the fireside. Smooth French jazz drifted through the room, mingling with the scents of coffee, sweet cake, gently smoked wood and a ‘dark honey and tobacco’ candle burning between us.



Outside of our comfy nest, Newnham-on-Severn itself punches well above its weight when it comes to food and drink. We popped into The Railway Inn for a pint and immediately found ourselves chatting with friendly locals, and wandered through The George Café, which doubles as a community hub with a second-hand shop and occasional gallery space. Dinner at Post, just a stone’s throw from the B&B, was outstanding. Highlights included pig’s head croquette with sauce ravigote and cavatelli with Pembrokeshire crab, brown crab butter and pangrattato, all paired with wine served generously by the carafe.



It’s a must if you’re staying locally, though it’s worth researching ahead if you’re planning on dining out as other licensed venues (not including Post) don’t serve food until later in the day, even on winter weekends. A two-course dinner is offered at Severnside Press too, but check with Tony and Alex before your stay to see if they’re able to book you in.



Back at the B&B the morning after, we discovered breakfast is a leisurely two-course affair. We started with yoghurt, granola and berry compote, followed by a full English with all the trimmings, excellent coffee and scrummy apple juice. Everything felt generous and unhurried.



More than a minibreak



Severnside Press sits within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and while you’ll likely need a car to explore fully, everything is thoughtfully explained in the welcome pack, which is sent ahead of your stay with enough time to plan an itinerary.



We took a walk through the nearby St Peter’s Church graveyard and sat on a bench overlooking the River Severn, where views stretch across the water and birdlife gathers along the marshy banks. A walk through the village to the Severn brings you to a telescope by the riverbank, and an excellent information board explaining the history of the surrounding buildings. I’d suggest starting by the river and meandering up through the village, armed with these nuggets of context.



Newnham-on-Severn itself easily fills an afternoon: chic interiors shops, artsy gift stores, inviting alleyways, and chocolate box houses. The Forest of Dean is close by too – from the otherworldly terrain of Puzzlewood to the scenic drive past Tintern Abbey, winding through valleys and past excellent pubs.



At just under an hour’s drive from Bristol, and with plenty of free parking on the street around the building, Severnside Press feels far enough away to truly switch off, yet close enough to return (albeit reluctantly) refreshed without fuss. It’s the kind of place that will become the new benchmark against which you measure every minibreak. Tony and Alex’s B&B has become so much more than just somewhere to rest your head at night, it’s full of heart and home, and is a really exciting example of a new wave of bed and breakfast businesses transforming the way we holiday in the South West.



severnsidepressbnb.com | @severn_side_press | Newnham-on-Severn, Gloucestershire, GL14 1AA | All photos taken by Kasia Fiszer Photography | kasiafiszer.com