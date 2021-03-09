Tabitha Tarling Garden Design

Tabitha is a highly experienced landscape designer with 15 years of designing and installing projects of all sizes, both in the UK and abroad. She offers a full garden design service, including design concept, construction management, planting and styling. She can also provide consultations, garden coaching and advice. Tabitha works collaboratively with clients, carefully listening to their needs, to ensure the end results are elegant as well as functional. She is keen to ensure her design solutions sit well within their surroundings, with beautiful, thoughtful planting schemes, and a sympathetic use of materials, whether it be it a tiny court-yard, a roof terrace or a large family garden. She works with a select group of landscape contractors and specialists so that the design process, from concept to completion, is smooth and seamless.

34 Fairfield Road, Bristol, BS6 5JP

Tel: 07811 169636 Web: tabithatarling.co.uk