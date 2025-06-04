The Book Shelf: Bon Voyage!

Is your summer holiday energy feeling rather more ‘vacant’ than ‘vacation’? Then here are six reads fresh from the presses that might just entice you to take a path less trodden this year. These authors’ alternative travel texts are ideal if you want to swerve the crowds, opting instead for quirky, story-led destinations. And with any luck, you’ll also avoid ending up appearing in the background of countless strangers’ Instagram posts when simply trying to soak up the local scenery while you’re at it.
Books listed here are available from Waterstones online at waterstones.com
The Postal Paths: Rediscovering Britain’s Forgotten Trails And The People Who Walked Them by Alan Cleaver, Octopus Publishing Group
Fancy taking the path-less-trodden this summer? Alan Cleaver has traced the UK’s Postal Paths: the trails spanning the length and breadth of the country on which postmen and women have delivered mail to homes across Britain on foot, no matter how remote. From the rolling fells of Cumbria to Kent’s shingle coast, Cleaver walked in the footsteps of 20th-century posties, getting to know not just the paths, but the people who trod them…
Tree Hunting: 1,000 Trees to Find in Britain and Ireland’s Towns and Cities by Paul Wood, Penguin Books
Trees are firmly rooted in Britain and Ireland’s spirit. Paul Wood has traced the UK’s most noteworthy trees, revealing the stories behind elms, sycamores and more and how these natural wonders have surprising benefits for urban areas. Including maps, grid references and charming travel notes so you can plan adventures of your own, Tree Hunting will help you unlock the secrets of Britain and Ireland’s urban forests.
Bowieland: Walking in the Footsteps of David by Peter Carpenter, Octopus Publishing Group
Following open heart surgery, poet and writer Peter Carpenter was given one instruction – ‘Walk, if you want to stay on this planet’. And so when his hero and inspiration David Bowie died in 2016, he knew what he had to do. To reconnect with Bowie, he would take a walk into the past, to the streets, towns and places where David Jones became something more. Welcome to ‘Bowieland’!
Sh*tty Breaks: A Celebration of Unsung Cities by Ben Aitken, Icon Books
Who needs Paris? Preston’s right here!
While Lancashire might not seem as glamorous a holiday destination as Lanzarote, Ben Aitken has set out on a mission to challenge those narratives of our ‘unfashionable’ cities and show instead that these spots can be quietly brilliant. Over the course of a year, the writer visited 12 of the least popular spots in the UK and Ireland for a city break, uncovering the gems and having a good time. You never know – maybe you too will replace the continent with Chelmsford this summer.
Slow Trains Around Britain: Notes from a 4,088-Mile Adventure on 143 Rides by Tom Chesshyre, Octopus Publishing Group
If you’re ditching air travel this year, discover the charm of British rail instead with this guide to the best heritage lines in the UK. Tom Chesshyre’s journey has taken him from Darlington, the birthplace of modern train travel, all across the country, seeking out the history, enjoying the scenery, and letting the rhythm of the clattering tracks reveal what it is about trains that we love so much.
Monsterland: A Journey into the World’s Dark Imagination by Nicholas Jubber, Scribe Publications
Heading overseas? Take a spookier route and follow Nicholas Jubber on his journey to discover the monsters that lurk in the world’s darkest corners. He sits on the thrones of giants in Cornwall, visits the shrine of a beheaded ogre near Kyoto, travels to an 18th-century Balkan vampire’s forest dwelling, and paddles among shapeshifters of the Louisiana bayous. On his travels, he discovers that the stories of the people and places that birthed them are just as fascinating as the creatures themselves.