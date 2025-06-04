The Book Shelf: Bon Voyage!

Sh*tty Breaks: A Celebration of Unsung Cities by Ben Aitken, Icon Books

Who needs Paris? Preston’s right here!

While Lancashire might not seem as glamorous a holiday destination as Lanzarote, Ben Aitken has set out on a mission to challenge those narratives of our ‘unfashionable’ cities and show instead that these spots can be quietly brilliant. Over the course of a year, the writer visited 12 of the least popular spots in the UK and Ireland for a city break, uncovering the gems and having a good time. You never know – maybe you too will replace the continent with Chelmsford this summer.