The Whiteley Clinic: Don’t let varicose veins stop you stepping into the New Year with confidence

Can you tell us a little more about yourself and why you opened a clinic in Bristol?

I am Professor Mark Whiteley, consultant venous surgeon and executive chairman of The Whiteley Clinic, the UK’s leading vein clinic and an internationally recognised centre of excellence for varicose vein treatments and pelvic congestion syndrome.

The Whiteley Clinic is known throughout the vein world for our multi award-winning research and innovative treatment methods, leading to the lowest possible recurrence rates and high long term patient satisfaction.

I was born in Bristol (Condover Road in Brislington), went to Henleaze School and trained in surgery at The Bristol Royal Infirmary and Weston General Hospital – and so when the chance came to return to Bristol with my clinic, it was like coming home.



What are varicose veins and the typical visible symptoms?

Varicose veins are abnormally large bulging veins that can be seen pressing out the skin of the legs or vulva/scrotum when standing or sitting. They bulge because of the pressure of the blood inside them. This occurs because the underlying veins have failed valves, reversing the blood flow from the heart and back into the veins.

Visible varicose veins in the legs can cause tired, aching, heavy legs and swollen ankles but can also lead to red or brown stains around the ankles, bleeding, leg ulcers (open sores), or blood clots (DVT).



What are hidden varicose veins and what are the signs to look out for?

“Hidden varicose veins” is the name given to the same underlying problem. but without bulging veins, and therefore they cannot be seen.

As such, these patients have the same problems and risks as those who have visible varicose veins, but do not know that they have them because they are not visible on the

surface. They might be hidden because they are too deep in the leg, or because they are hidden deep inside the pelvis.

Hidden varicose veins in the legs still cause tired, aching, heavy legs but within the pelvis can cause an aching feeling, irritable bowel syndrome, irritable bladder, pain during intercourse, lower back pain, hip pain and haemorrhoids of the vulva or vagina in females or the scrotum in males.



What could pelvic pain be a sign of?

One in 3 (30%) of women attending gynaecology outpatients with chronic pelvic pain have pelvic hidden varicose veins, known as pelvic congestion syndrome (PCS) or pelvic venous disorders (PeVD). Unfortunately, these conditions are not recognised by most gynaecologists and these patients are frequently told that they have endometriosis or that there is “nothing wrong with them”. It is estimated that approximately 1 million women in the UK are suffering from pelvic pain due to PCS and are not being given the diagnosis by their gynaecologists.

However, with specialised venous duplex ultrasound scanning, the underlying problem can be found and curative treatment planned.



Can visible or hidden varicose veins be easily treated?

Although many doctors still think veins are easy, research has shown that there are many different patterns of veins disease – many relatively easy to treat for the specialist, but often there are complexities that cause early recurrence if missed. Venous duplex ultrasound scans at The Whiteley Clinic are performed by a team of dedicated Vascular Scientists/Sonographers, allowing the Whiteley Clinic trained consultants to devise a complete and personalised treatment plan for each patient.

All treatments are walk-in walk out and performed under local anaesthetic, reducing the risks of general anaesthetic, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT).



