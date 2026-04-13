6 The Mall, Clifton, BS8 4DR | 0117 974 3582 | nicholaswylde.com
The South West’s leading designer jeweller, award-winning Nicholas Wylde, has been designing original, high-quality jewellery since first opening his Bath store in 1987. Now proudly recognised as Bridal Brand of the Year at the Professional Jeweller Awards 2025, Wylde Jewellers has built a reputation for creating outstanding pieces; from one-off commissions to large corporate orders – all handmade with great passion in the on-site workshop. Nicholas Wylde also offers his own patented diamond cut, the exceptional Wylde Flower Diamond®, featuring more facets than a traditional brilliant cut for enhanced brilliance and sparkle. This exclusive gemstone is unavailable anywhere else in the world. With one of the largest collections of wedding rings in the South West, Wylde Jewellers is the perfect destination for those seeking exceptional wedding jewellery.
6 The Mall, Clifton, BS8 4DR | 0117 974 3582 | nicholaswylde.com