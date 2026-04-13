In the heart of Bristol, just a short stroll from the Registry Office The Granary & The Granary Club offer a wedding setting that feels entirely at ease. Housed within one of the city’s most characterful historic buildings, it’s a space where heritage and modern celebration meet and where the day unfolds with a natural, unforced rhythm.
Upstairs, the restaurant is bright airy and perfect for long celebratory lunches or relaxed wedding breakfasts. Below, The Granary Club brings a shift in mood: a glamorous low-lit cocktail bar made for music, dancing and late-night revelry. Together, the two spaces create a seamless journey from ceremony to celebration all under one roof.
All organised by a warm local team.
32 Welshback, BS1 4SB | granarybristol.com