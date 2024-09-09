Your Health, Your Way: Introducing Women’s Health GP Appointments at The Chelvey Clinic

As September brings a fresh start, and those back-to-school vibes, we’re thrilled to share some exciting news from The Chelvey Clinic! In our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care, we’re expanding our services to better support your health and well-being. Introducing our Women’s Health GP Appointments, led by our exceptional doctors, Dr. Kuki Avery and Dr. Laura Flexer.

At The Chelvey Clinic, we understand that women’s health is multifaceted. While we founded Chelvey Menopause to address the critical need for quality menopause care, we’ve listened to our patients and recognised the growing demand for broader women’s health services. From “well woman” appointments to diabetes care, sleep concerns to sexual well-being, diet management to hormone health— our patients have voiced their need for comprehensive support, and we’re here to provide it.

Our dedicated Women’s Health GP Appointments are designed for all women, whether you’re new to the clinic or a familiar face. These appointments are available to women of all ages, addressing a wide range of medical concerns. Everyone is welcome!

You can choose to meet with Dr. Avery or Dr. Flexer in-person at our convenient Litfield House clinic in Clifton, Bristol (with parking available), or opt for a virtual consultation from the comfort of your own home, anywhere in the country. Each 25-minute Women’s Health GP Appointment gives you the time and space to discuss any aspect of your health, with a focus on personalised, compassionate care.

To make our services as accessible as possible, we’re offering these women’s health GP appointments at an introductory price of just £95.

Why Choose The Chelvey Clinic?

The Chelvey Clinic is a small local Bristol clinic with a big mission; to provide you with the best in women’s healthcare. Easy and fast booking, late notice appointments, continuity of care, more time to discuss your concerns, feeling listened to and taken seriously and having a choice of doctor are just some of the reasons to book an appointment with The Chelvey Clinic.

With over 35 years of combined clinical experience within the NHS and a background in both hospital medicine and general practice, Dr. Avery and Dr. Flexer are well placed to address a wide range of women’s health concerns. With the focus on evidence-based, personalised care, they place the individual at the heart of their practice, tailoring treatments to meet each woman’s unique needs.

Chelvey Menopause: Continuing to provide gold standard menopause care

Our specialist menopause service, Chelvey Menopause, continues to be committed to empowering women during menopause. We offer a full range of treatments, including hormone replacement therapy, testosterone, coil insertion, and natural options, such as cognitive

behaviour therapy for menopause. Our doctor-delivered menopause care is provided only by British Menopause Society (BMS) Accredited Menopause Specialists, ensuring

high-quality, personalised, and evidence-based support tailored to each woman’s unique journey.



Appointments are open for booking! Simply visit thechelvey.com

or email us at hello@thechelvey.com for more information. Your health

deserves the very best, and we’re here to provide it.