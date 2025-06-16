Afternoon Tea & Treats Guide

For celebrations, get-togethers or one of those summertime treats that are just a sheer delight – the tradition of taking afternoon tea is tops. So, raise a pinkie and indulge yourself with a trip to one of the finest hotels or tearooms around.

The tradition of afternoon tea, synonymous with elegance and refinement, was first introduced to England in 1840 by Anna, the seventh Duchess of Bedford. With the evening meal often delayed until eight o’clock, the Duchess found herself overcome with hunger by late afternoon. Her solution? A modest tray of tea, bread and butter (a novel creation attributed to the Earl of Sandwich), and a slice of cake. What began as a private indulgence soon became a cherished social ritual as she began inviting friends to join her.



By the mid-19th century, afternoon tea had blossomed into a high society affair. Women of means would retreat to drawing rooms or manicured gardens dressed in long gowns, gloves, and ornate hats, gathering between four and five o’clock to savour delicate finger sandwiches – most notably the quintessentially-British cucumber variety – alongside light sponge cakes and pastries. Interestingly, the now-indispensable scone, paired with clotted cream and preserves, did not appear until the early 20th century. (The term ‘scone’ likely derives from the Dutch schoonbrot, meaning ‘beautiful bread’, in case you wondered.)



Afternoon tea was more than a meal – it was a cultural moment. Silver teapots poured aromatic Indian Darjeeling or rich Ceylon teas into fine bone china, embodying the height of Victorian sophistication. As Jane Austen so aptly put it in Mansfield Park, one “should be very glad of a little tea.” Tea was a balm for the soul, a vehicle for conversation, matchmaking and even diplomacy.



The British legacy of teatime has spread beyond our shores, even making its way to the Southern Hemisphere. In Chile, a similar ritual called ‘la once’ – literally ‘the eleven’ – became a beloved daily tradition. Introduced by British settlers in the 19th century, this custom spread through English-owned saltpeter mines across Chile’s Atacama Desert.



The ritual now takes place in the early evening and features tea or coffee served with bread (often the roll-like marraqueta and biscuit-like hallulla), avocado, cheeses, eggs, cold cuts, pastries and homemade jams. Though adapted to local tastes, the Chilean version preserves the social and comforting spirit of British afternoon tea. Another example is Japan, where a modern twist on afternoon tea enjoyed in opulent surroundings includes matcha-infused pastries and delicate wagashi confectionary.



Whether enjoyed in the luxury of a local hotel, cosy tearoom or a rustic casa de campo in the Andes, taking afternoon tea remains a timeless moment to rest and recharge, indulging in a treat with family and friends. Keep reading to discover our special selection of local offerings…

Ashwell & Co

32 Alma Vale Road, BS8 2HY

0117 904 2898 | ashwellandco.com



Ashwell & Co invites you to experience one of Bristol’s quirkiest afternoon tea destinations. Nestled within a vintage boutique, the team offers a unique setting complemented by exceptional service. Handmade and locally sourced, the afternoon teas promise a traditional experience with a twist. From the artisan bakes to signature homemade clotted cream, every detail is carefully curated to delight guests. Visit on Fridays and Saturdays for a memorable afternoon tea experience, or enjoy the takeaway and delivery options. The team also offers bespoke party packages to elevate any celebration. Prices start from £28 per person. Indulge in an unforgettable afternoon with Ashwell & Co.



Berwick Lodge Hotel

Berwick Drive, BS10 7TD | 0117 958 1590 | berwicklodge.co.uk



On the outskirts of Bristol, set in 18 acres of stunning grounds, is Berwick Lodge – a proudly independent boutique hotel, 2 AA Rosette restaurant and event space. Enjoy your afternoon tea al fresco in the gardens overlooked by the magnificent Victorian manor house, or take a seat in the lounge, a beautiful wood panelled room with feature fireplace and views of the grounds beyond. An indulgent traditional afternoon tea for £34.95 includes sandwiches, cakes, freshly baked scones, topped with lashings of fragrant jam and gooey clotted cream, all accompanied by unlimited Wogan coffee and speciality tea, and a crisp glass of Champagne for an additional £12. With dietary requirements catered for just as lovingly in advance, and with a children’s afternoon tea for £14.95, there is something for everyone. Why not upgrade for an additional £7 to the Bridgerton-inspired afternoon tea, with additional savoury delights included… A feast certain to set tongues wagging across the parlours of Bristol!

Lucknam Park

Colerne, Chippenham, Wiltshire, SN14 8AZ

01225 742 777 | lucknampark.co.uk



The Palladian mansion evokes a bygone era of Regency splendour, with guests able to spend lazy afternoons besides the book-lined walls of the Library, sunlit Drawing Room or on the front lawn with the birdsong and parkland views.

Here they can relax with a Champagne glass in hand while indulging in a traditional afternoon tea of delicate finger sandwiches, exquisite pastries, freshly baked scones with clotted cream and homemade jams, and a selection of fine teas. Little Lucknam guests are not forgotten thanks to a dedicated afternoon tea menu featuring ham, cheese and cucumber sandwiches, sausage rolls, strawberry jam doughnuts, chocolate brownies and Nutella scones. Afternoon tea is served daily from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. The experience is priced at £48 per person for the full afternoon tea, £68 per person for the Champagne afternoon tea and £28 per person for the children’s afternoon tea.

De Vere Tortworth Court

Wotton-Under-Edge, Gloucestershire, GL12 8HH

01454 263000 | devere.co.uk/tortworth-court



Set within the picturesque countryside of South Gloucestershire, De Vere Tortworth Court is a four-star hotel housed within a Grade II-listed Victorian mansion, offering a unique setting to enjoy afternoon tea. Afternoon tea is served in the 1853 Restaurant, featuring elegant oak panelling and ornate furnishings, or in the summer months take tea al fresco on the Terrace, with sweeping views over the manicured gardens.

Enjoy a selection of finger sandwiches, scones and seasonal cakes with a range of Twinings tea, fruit infusions and coffee. Traditional afternoon tea is £30 per person, sparkling afternoon tea is £39 per person. Served Monday to Friday 2pm to 3.45pm, then on Saturday and Sunday 12.30pm to 3.45pm.

The Gainsborough Bath Spa Hotel

Beau Street, Bath, BA1 1QY | 01225 358888

thegainsboroughbathspa.co.uk



Immerse yourself in the history and heritage of Georgian Bath with a luxurious afternoon tea. Served in the Brasserie, this carefully curated experience combines all the traditions of this favourite of British pastimes with entertaining stories and tales, told by local experts, that reveal an intriguing insight into the history and heritage of Bath.

The menu offers a wide selection of speciality blended teas from around the world including the hotel’s signature Gainsborough blend, delicate finger sandwiches, perfectly crafted miniature pastries and warm scones served with clotted cream and homemade jams, for £40 per person. To add a Jane Austen walking tour, contact strictlyjaneausten.com to arrange your booking.

The Bristol

The River Grille at The Bristol

Prince Street, BS1 4QF

0117 923 0333 | doylecollection.com/bristol



Relax and take in the sights of the Harbourside as you savour Afternoon Tea in the chic modern setting of The River Grille restaurant at The Bristol. Served on gorgeous crockery, the traditional scones with Cornish clotted cream and jam, miniature cakes, and finger sandwiches are sure to delight. Make your afternoon extra special with a glass of sparkling wine or a classic cocktail. With vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free options available on request, there is something for everyone to indulge in. Enjoy the classic offering with a wide range of teas and barista coffee for £27.95, or add a glass of English Sparkling Wine for an additional £15 or £12 for a classic cocktail per person. Available Thursday – Saturday, 12:30pm to 4:30pm.