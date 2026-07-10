Sidcot School Celebrates Outstanding IB Results

Sidcot School is delighted to celebrate outstanding International Baccalaureate (IB) results from this year’s cohort. A total of 8 students undertook and achieved the IB Diploma, with their average point score once again exceeding the world average. Amongst the cohort, International Head Student Antonia achieved an outstanding 38 points, scoring 8 points above the world average. When asked about her IB success, Antonia commented:

“When I first joined Sidcot in September 2024, I expected to stay only 6 months, but after 2 weeks I realised I wanted to graduate from here. The incredible support system between amazing teachers and the outstanding boarding staff made this place special for me and allowed me to grow. I’m thankful for all the help I have received outside of class and in my second home, “School House Girls”. Sidcot is an amazing place to identify your strengths and to develop them even further. I’m proud to take on my upcoming gap year with Sidcot’s “live adventurously” mindset before moving on to university”

Also achieving 38 points is Summer, building on her GCSE success of five 8’s, three 7’s and one 5. Summer will now commence her studies in Neuroscience at the University of Lancashire. Commenting on her experience at Sidcot and plans for the future, Summer said:

“Being at Sidcot since Reception has provided me with so many incredible opportunities, and thanks to the amazing support of my teachers and classmates, I am now thrilled to be going to the University of Lancaster to study Neuroscience. While the past two years completing the IB Diploma have been exceedingly challenging, I’ve never been without support and understanding every step of the way. While I’ll miss my second home, I’m hugely looking forward to my next big challenge.”

Head, James Jones, commented:

“With the publication of the International Baccalaureate results this week, we are exceptionally proud of our students’ academic achievements and the exciting plans they have for the future. The IB offers pupils the opportunity to study a broad and stimulating curriculum while developing a global perspective and the knowledge, skills and character to become the change-makers of tomorrow. This year’s students have secured places at universities in both the UK and overseas, studying a wide range of exciting courses, including Neuroscience, while others are pursuing their individual ambitions and passions, such as opportunities in the equestrian industry, during a gap year. We are delighted for every one of them and wish them every success in the next stage of their journey.”

Dirki Balaska, IB Coordinator at Sidcot School, commended the students on their fantastic results and dedication throughout the course:

“Congratulations to all our Year 13 IB students on their outstanding results. Every student earned their IB Diploma through hard work, perseverance, and dedication. Completing the IB Diploma Programme is no easy task; students balanced internal assessments, extended essays, practical work, creativity, activity and service commitments, and examinations with resilience and determination! It has been both a pleasure and a privilege to watch this cohort grow as learners over the past two years and witness their success and tenacity as they leave Sidcot for adventurous futures. Well done, Class of 2026!”

Sidcot School