Baltic Wharf Sailing Club: It’s All Plain Sailing…

Baltic Wharf Sailing Club has been taking to the water in the city centre for over half a century. We hear from the club’s commodore Adrian Holmes about how the group is encouraging new members to sign up, and are helping to make this historic Harbourside pastime more accessible for everyone.



The watery depths of Bristol’s Harbour have been the talk of the town in recent months. The council has only recently finished a residents’ consultation period on its proposed Harbour Place Shaping Strategy, with plans including new moorings, commuter ferries and a Wapping Wharf transformation.



Overall, there were more than 100 projects or changes proposed in the report, which could be delivered across two decades, and the changes are, naturally, being met with both open arms by some, and a scrutinising eye by others who use the water regularly and call it home.



City spaces constantly evolve and adapt to the needs of its people using them, and anyone who’s lived in the city for more than 30 years will know only too well how much today’s Harbourside has changed beyond recognition to become a thriving hub: the water is a place to live, a day trip, a history lesson, a landmark, a home for nature, a tourist destination, a location for water sports – even swimming, as of April last year – and much more.



One group which has weathered momentous change throughout the last 50 years is Baltic Wharf Sailing Club, one of the very few – perhaps the only – group to take to the water right in the beating heart of a city centre. Throughout its 50+ years, the Royal Yachting Association-affiliated club has built a reputation as a friendly organisation where everyone is welcome.



When speaking with its commodore Adrian Holmes, he enthusiastically encouraged anyone who’s curious to start a new hobby in 2025 to simply wander down to the club’s home on the south side of the Floating Harbour near the Cottage Inn, at around 1pm on a Saturday afternoon, and say hello.





“If I were a new sailor, I’d be very comfortable walking over and saying hello,” Adrian says.



“People will talk to you, and there’s other things going on with the club too, not just sailing. You can have a beer, you can go and get a coffee, or you can choose to just watch what’s happening. It’s so easy to reach us, too. You can walk, jump on a bus or cycle to us if needed. Or sail!”



The group usually races at the west end of the docks most Saturdays, although sometimes you’ll spot them race all the way up to the Arnolfini. However, their boats can be seen sailing for pleasure during the week year round, as well as on the weekends.



All aboard, all welcome

If you’re brand new to the world of sailing, then you’d be forgiven for bearing a few preconceptions about the club. First of all, that you need a boat. And second, that the group might feel a bit ‘exclusive’ to those who already sail. “The difference is that our club is quite small, and you don’t need to go through a gate to reach us like many other clubs (and often unless you’re a sailor, they won’t want to talk to you). With us, whoever you are, whatever age or gender, we’ll say hello, show you what we’re doing and offer you some advice.”



This includes families with children – the club is very keen to see even more younger members join in on the fun. To make this happen, Baltic Wharf Sailing Club is working with All Aboard Watersports based just next door (which runs a thriving youth squad that races with the main club two weekends per month), to develop a joint programme that is enabling new members to get basic training at a reduced cost.



Following this, members can hire a boat from All Aboard Watersports to take out on the water. By removing the cost of boat ownership and storage, life with the sailing club becomes much more accessible to people – welcome news as the cost-of-living crisis lingers. According to Adrian, the youth squad are already giving the main club members a run for their money in the weekend races…



Though if you do already happen to own a boat, then the club may have some boat storage spaces available too, although there is usually a short waiting list for these and you will need to have been a member for three months before taking a space.



Making history

At a time when the Harbourside area may be entering a new era in terms of its development, joining a community with heritage at its heart has never been more important.



“When we started, the harbour was largely derelict,” Adrian explains. “The Cottage Inn pub was an old timber yard office. We go back a long way; sailing back then was a family sport – quite low-key and simple. People who lived in the Bristol area looking for somewhere to sail didn’t have to travel to a club out of the city.



“From those early days right up until today, a big reason a lot of people sail in the harbour is that you can sail at any time; you don’t have to wait for the tide to be right. But there’s also lots of other things going on, it’s become a bit of a spectator sport – we get a lot of people watching us!”



Whether you’re a sailor at heart, hoping to kick start the New Year with a new pastime, or are just feeling a bit nosey and want to have some curiosity-fuelled conversations with people who are passionate about keeping these harbour sports alive and kicking – then head along on a Saturday afternoon. You’ll be donning a life jacket and learning the ropes before you know it.

Anyone interested in joining the club can find out more information on memberships by visiting balticwharfsailing.com. You’ll also find contact details for Adrian and the club’s secretary on the website.

Follow the club’s Instagram for more updates @bwscbristol.

All images provided courtesy of Baltic Wharf Sailing Club.