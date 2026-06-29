Boogie wonderland! Exploring Bristol’s amateur dance scene

The best dancers in the world live in Bristol. No, that’s not an exaggeration; last month, Angels Dance Academy, who are based in Bishopsworth, won the world championship in the Open Hip-Hop category. From international successes like Angels’, to grassroots movement projects, Bristol’s community dance scene is better than ever. To celebrate, India Farnham chats to a brilliant selection of the teachers, choreographers, and organisers who keep our city moving and grooving everyday… Pictured above: RISE Youth Dance (credit: Alastair Brookes)

Community dance projects have existed in Bristol for decades, inspiring generations of dancers across the city. Allow me to give you the briefest of rundowns: in the 1950s, as we know, the St Pauls neighbourfood provided affordable housing for immigrant communities from Ireland, Asia and the Caribbean.



The first St Pauls Carnival (then called St Pauls Festival) took place in 1968, organised by the area’s residents to bring together European, African-Caribbean and Asian communities to celebrate music, community, identity and dancing. Throughout the 1980s, St Pauls Carnival was growing, placing greater emphasis on the African-Caribbean community and attracting thousands of visitors from across the city.



Meanwhile, over in Hotwells in 1981, The Bristol Community Dance Centre found a home in the former Jacobs Wells Baths. For the following three decades, the Grade II-listed Victorian building operated as a hub for dance in the city, offering weekly dance classes and studio hires for workshops.



The council shut down The Bristol Community Dance Centre in 2016, citing the building’s poor condition, but efforts are currently being made by Trinity Community Arts, along with IMPERMANENCE (Bristol’s critically acclaimed contemporary dance and theatre company, currently based at the Mount Without), to renovate the derelict space. (You can visit the website fundsurfer.com/crowdfund/saving-jacobs-wells-baths to support this renovation).



Luckily, thanks to the imagination and determination of this community, Jacobs Wells Baths and the legacy of The Bristol Community Dance Centre will not be lost, but celebrations of dance in the city often find themselves in need of greater support.



St Pauls Carnival, which grew to be one of the largest African-Caribbean street festivals in the UK outside of Notting Hill Carnival, has been scaled back this year due to rising costs. Instead of the full-scale parade, which would have taken place this month, St Pauls Carnival CIC Board has organised a smaller programme of community events, workshops and family activities (head to stpaulscarnival.net/donate to support their efforts).



The board remains positive that this will not be end of carnival, and is aiming for a 2027 return; we look forward to that.



Even in the official carnival’s absence, people in the city are embracing its spirit: take the folks at PILOXERCISE dance school in Lawrence Hill, for example, who have taken part in the parade in recent years, and continue to run regular Carnival Fitness dance classes to keep locals inspired and on the move (head to the school’s Instagram @piloxercise).



Dance has had integral role in developing Bristol’s cultural identity. It should come as no surprise, then, that the dancers in our midst today are still as passionate as ever. As you read on, you’ll meet some of the people we talked to who are championing the art form across the city, and discover the projects keeping Bristol moving. If something sparks your interest, why not join in? You’ll be stepping (or waltzing) into a rich and vibrant legacy of Bristol dancers who have been moving, creating and bringing communities together for generations…



The Team at Angels Dance Academy



Angels, congratulations on the Academy’s recent wins at the Dance Worlds! Can you tell us what Angels Dance Academy is all about?



“Angels Dance Academy is a dance and cheerleading club based in South Bristol. We provide competitive dance and cheerleading classes for all ages and abilities, creating opportunities for everyone from beginners to elite athletes. We compete within the All Star Dance and Cheer industry, and are proud to be the most decorated Hip Hop Academy in the UK.” Image: Stephanie Bedford What does it mean to you all to represent Bristol (and win!) at the World Championships?



“It is honestly one of the most amazing feelings imaginable. We are incredibly proud to fly the flag for Bristol and showcase the talent that exists within our city. Winning at this level demonstrates that dancers from Bristol can compete with, and succeed against, the very best in the world. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our athletes and coaching team.”



Outside of technical ability, what other skills does practicing dance nurture?



“Practicing dance also helps people to develop qualities that benefit them throughout their day to day lives, including confidence, resilience, teamwork, commitment, discipline, communication skills and a strong work ethic. We believe greater recognition, investment and support for dance programmes can help remove barriers to participation and allow even more people to experience these benefits.”



@angelsdanceacademy | angelsdanceacademy.org Image: Stephanie Bedford



RISE Youth Dance, Helen Wilson | Director



Hi Helen! Tell us about what RISE does.



“RISE Youth dance is a company that gives dance opportunities to children and young people. We run our own extra-curricular classes but work closely with schools and education providers too. We take part in lots of different projects with our young people including our annual show REACH and international projects with Bristol Twinned cities. We have also been part of St Pauls Carnival parade multiple times, winning the

best dance award twice!” Image: Carmel Gibson How else does RISE support the dance community?



“Alongside working with children and young people, we also try to work with the wider dance community, creating opportunities for young graduate dancers and professionals in the city too. We have been holding Dance Networking meetings for artists in association with IMPERMANENCE, and our RISE leaders often speak at talks and conferences in and outside of Bristol.”



@riseyouthdance | riseyouthdance.com Image: Alastair Brookes Image: Carmel Gibson



AE Dance and Fitness, Angie Edwards | Director



Angie, hi! Can you tell us what AE Dance + Fitness does?



“AE Dance + Fitness exists to make good people feel great so they can do amazing things! We run inclusive dance classes for adults across Bristol: everything from tap to commercial Latin and from ballet to burlesque. We also love to put on rowdy shows, dancing at big Bristol events and celebrating community as often as we can.” Image: Martin Rao In an age when so much of life happens online, what makes gathering together to dance such a powerful experience?



“I remember in lockdown, I read about collective effervescence: the intense energy, joy, and sense of unity a group feels when they come together to simultaneously participate in the same shared activity. That feeling is magic. And it’s why, for a non-woo woo/non-medical person, I genuinely think dancing is a medicine people didn’t know they needed.”



Looking ahead, what would you like to see happen to ensure dance remains accessible, inclusive and celebrated across Bristol for years to come?



“I’d like to see us showcasing these beautiful Bristol boogie bodies as much as possible. If there’s a Bristol event going on – from the biggies like Bristol Harbour Festival to the smaller local street parties – get Bristol dancers involved! And if you’re a punter attending these events, seek out the dancers. That collective effervescence thing isn’t just for the dancers on the stage. It’s catching. Go absorb that joy!”



@ae.dance.fitness | aedancefitness.com Image: Jess Bright Photography



The Bristol Movement Collective | River Mace & Paula Jankowska | Teachers | Images courtesy of The Bristol Movement Collective



Hi, both! What does The Bristol Movement Collective do?



“We gather monthly with the simple intention to build a community of movers in Bristol. We guide a mixed movement practice which can include improvisational tasks and partner games along with specific skill-building strength and mobility exercises. The aim is to help you practice not just isolated skills but the ability to weave your movement together, so it becomes play and expression.”

What makes moving outside in Bristol so special?



“We are craving real human connection more than ever. It doesn’t get much better than moving outside, breathing in fresh air and connecting with like-minded people that inspire you. It’s the ingredients for a happy life! We have so many green spaces in Bristol and it would be great to see more dance, mixed movement and play happening in them.”

The Bristol Movement Collective’s next free meet up will be on Saturday 18 July at Clifton Downs, RSVP via Headfirst. @paulajankowska @river.moves

