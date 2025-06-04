Bristol Film Festival’s Summer Season returns to Clifton Village

This July, one of the city’s most enchanting cinematic experience – the Bristol Film Festival’s Summer Season – returns to the heart of Clifton Village, transforming The Mall Gardens into a luxurious open-air film destination.



Now in its third year, the Bristol Film Festival’s Summer Season has evolved into much more than just a screening series, it’s a curated lifestyle event that blends film, fine wine, art and more in one of the city’s most picturesque settings. At the centre of the Summer Season experience is a vibrant arena designed to elevate the pre-film experience. Guests can indulge in complimentary wine tastings from more than a dozen suppliers, including the esteemed Lyme Bay Winery, Vinozero, The Canned Wine Co., Averys Wine Merchants, Chateau Ksara, 99W Wines and Museum Wines. The Ivy Clifton Brasserie will once again be hosting the bar, offering a selection of premium beverages to complement the evening. Two pop-up art displays from Hidden Gallery and Firewater Gallery will also help to create a space where culture and community can intertwine.



“We’ve really invested in making the central arena special,” says Owen Franklin, Director of the Bristol Film Festival. “It’s about creating an event where people can relax and enjoy the surroundings before the film starts. We encourage guests to arrive at least 30 minutes before the advertised doors to fully experience everything on offer.”



The festival features two distinct cinema spaces: one accommodating 200 guests and a more intimate setting for 90. Both are equipped with state-of-the-art LED screens and provide individual headphones for an immersive viewing experience. The open-sided pavilions offer a seamless connection to the gardens, while retractable sides ensure comfort regardless of the weather.



The film line-up includes more than 20 spectacular screenings throughout the weekend, from family-friendly morning matinees to timeless classic gems, vintage screenings (complete with curated wine pairings) and thought-provoking documentaries. Highlights include the feel-good classics Summer Holiday starring Cliff Richard, and singalong essential Grease, ABBA-infused Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the stylish whodunit Knives Out and mesmerising family film Encanto.



“We want people to see this as more than just a film screening,” Franklin explains. “It’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in a cultural event that celebrates film, food and community.” In addition to the on-site offerings, attendees will receive a Welcome to Clifton Village map highlighting local businesses that have partnered with the festival to provide exclusive offers. This initiative, supported by Clifton BID, underscores the festival’s commitment to fostering community engagement and supporting local enterprises.



The team has also partnered with Clifton BID for a special Film Trail running throughout June in Clifton Village – which will see selected businesses each featuring a relevant question on display. Participants just need to scan the QR code and answer the questions, all of which relate to associated film history in and around Bristol. There will be prize draws throughout the run of the trail, with participants getting the chance to win vouchers to the Summer Season.



“There’s a real sense of community around the festival,” says Franklin. “We’re proud to collaborate with local businesses and give back to the community that supports us. Attendees should keep an eye out for special offers, quizzes, and competitions during their visit.”



Whether you’re a cinephile, a wine enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique summer outing, the Bristol Film Festival’s Summer Season offers an unparalleled blend of entertainment and elegance. It’s a celebration of cinema that invites you to sit back, sip a glass of fine wine, and enjoy the magic of film in the great outdoors.



The Summer Season takes place 4-6 July at The Mall Gardens in Clifton. For info and tickets, visit bristolfilmfestival.com