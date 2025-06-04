What’s cookin’? Our tips and tricks for curating the perfect outdoor kitchen

Hey, good lookin’! If you dream of being the greatest host in town, then an outdoor kitchen in your garden could seal the deal. We’ve got some top tips to help get your project off the ground, so you’ll be cooking in no time. After all, where better to gather your loved ones for a sumptuous summer feast than the great outdoors? Words by Rosanna Spence



There’s been a huge upswing in interest when it comes to creating stylish, functional outdoor kitchens at home. While they’re commonplace in countries that enjoy reliably warm, dry weather for most of the year, here in the UK what began as a way to make the most of time spent at home – entertaining close friends and family during years of intermittent lockdowns – has since evolved into something more aspirational: a symbol of laid-back luxury and a space to truly indulge your culinary passions. We’re talking elegant cocktail stations, wine fridges chilled to perfection, wood-fired pizza ovens, and smoky slow-cooked feasts all set within beautifully designed spaces that are as durable as they are desirable.



Not only can an outdoor kitchen add real value to your property (somewhere between 5% and 15%, depending on various market and location factors), it also brings instant, everyday value, encouraging you to spend more time outdoors, making the most of your garden through the seasons. Even in places with less-than-predictable weather, the reward of good food, good company, and a glass of something cold under the sky is hard to beat.



Kitchen confidential



If you’re planning a fully-equipped setup with a sink, fridge, or even a dishwasher, you’ll need to factor in the practicalities like plumbing, drainage and outdoor-safe electrics. These additions come with extra costs, of course, but they also unlock the joy of al fresco cooking with all the comforts and conveniences of your indoor kitchen.

When it comes to design, durability is non-negotiable. Outdoor kitchens are exposed to the elements, so materials need to stand up to sun, rain, heat, and smoke – not to mention messy hands and clattering pans. But that doesn’t mean compromising on aesthetics. From sleek stone counters to brushed stainless steel, there’s no shortage of beautiful, hardwearing finishes to choose from.



For those working with a tighter budget, there’s a lot of charm in the DIY route. Upcycled materials – like reclaimed bricks, heatproof tiles or metal units – can lend a relaxed, rustic edge that still feels considered. And even a modest setup with just a pizza oven and a barbecue can deliver unforgettable family-style feasts, with the added satisfaction of having built it yourself.



If your outdoor space is all about entertaining, think smart: ample refrigeration for drinks and ingredients, integrated seating so guests can unwind nearby, and maybe even a chef’s table setup for a touch of drama while you cook. For those who love to experiment with flavour, multiple cooking appliances are a must. Pair a traditional gas or charcoal grill with a wood-fired oven or an insulated ceramic Kamado-style grill that locks in moisture and handles everything from searing steaks to baking bread.

X marks the spot



Where you position your outdoor kitchen is just as important as what goes in it. Think about the sightlines from inside the house looking out and from the garden gazing back at the house. You’ll want to preserve views, not block them, and avoid placing your kitchen where it might feel like an eyesore when not in use. Consider how people move through the space too. Where do they gather? Where do the kids play? Where will the drinks flow? A raised bar with stools can define the cooking zone and give the cook a bit of breathing room, while still keeping the vibe social.



If your outdoor kitchen is a short stroll from your main kitchen, you might not need to go overboard with extra appliances. But if it’s at the far end of the garden or designed to be used independently, storage, refrigeration and prep space all become much more essential.

Lights, heating, action



To get the most out of your outdoor kitchen, whether you’re flipping burgers on a summer evening or slow-roasting something special in autumn, lighting and heating are key.



Good lighting in particular is essential for both safety and ambiance. Bright task lights over the cooking zone mean no more fumbling with torches once the sun goes down, while soft ambient lighting adds warmth and atmosphere. Pay attention to how the sun moves across your space. You’ll want to avoid cooking under the full midday glare, while also making sure your dining area gets enough light as the evening rolls in.



Thanks to milder weather in recent years, outdoor spaces can be used for much longer than just summer. To really make the most of yours, consider heated seating zones and weatherproof covers (retractable or fixed) to shield from the wind and rain. A permanent cover over your cooking area is especially helpful, not just for comfort but to protect your kit. It’s a small detail that can significantly extend the life of your appliances and cabinetry. And when things aren’t in use, investing in good-quality covers helps keep everything looking and performing its best.