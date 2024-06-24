Bristol Hypes: Embrace Sunshine with These Summer Health Hacks!

Summer is finally here, longer days, warmer temperatures and a renewed sense of energy. With the change in season, it’s also important to adjust our health routines. We’re all about making the most of our body’s natural healing power. And summer is an opportunity to do just that!



Soak up the abundant sunshine for Vitamin D, (Safely) essential for strong bones and a healthy immune system. But don’t just lounge – get moving! Bristol boasts stunning parks and green spaces that are perfect for a morning jog, a leisurely bike ride, or even a fun dance session in the park. Remember, dancing is not just about coordinated steps and rhythm; it’s about expressing gratitude as you release endorphins, nature’s mood-boosters.

Staying hydrated is crucial in the summer heat. Instead of sugary drinks, infuse your water with berries, herbs, or cucumbers for a refreshing twist! Carry a reusable water bottle (preferably glass) with you and sip throughout the day.



Summer brings seasonal delights of fruits and vegetables bursting with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants – nature’s perfect goodies for recharging your body. Why not explore your local farmer’s markets and stock up on crisp salads as well? Grilling is a fantastic way to prepare delicious and healthy summer meals.



Enjoy Bristol’s vibrant arts scene, waterfront, and inviting parks that create positive energy!

These are just a few simple steps to make the most of your summer health. If you incorporate movement, mindful hydration, seasonal eating, and a dose of Bristol’s positive energy, you can keep your body feeling fantastic all summer long!



Want to know more? Stay tuned for our next article, where we’ll explore seasonal health hacks, and share tips on creating delicious and healthy meals using local produce. In the meantime, follow our founder on Instagram (@graceekall) for delicious recipe videos and helpful information on boosting your body’s natural healing power!



https://www.habitsthathealstudio.com/