Bristol organisation launches £40,000 crowdfunder to protect nature-based mental health support

A Bristol organisation supporting people in reconnecting with nature, improving their mental health, and building community is launching a £40,000 crowdfunder this summer to continue its free weekly sessions for local residents.

The Birch Collective runs weekly outdoor, nature-based programmes for young people and adults facing mental health challenges, social isolation and structural disadvantage. Its sessions bring people together to learn practical skills, spend time outdoors and build supportive relationships through shared care for the land.

The crowdfunder comes at a time when many people are struggling to find affordable, welcoming spaces that support their wellbeing. The Birch Collective says its sessions are designed to offer exactly that: regular, free access to nature, community and practical activity. One participant said: “As someone diagnosed with PTSD, these activities helped me stay present outdoors… It gives me a sense of possibility.”

Tim George from The Birch Collective commented. “For thousands of people across Bristol, the pressures of the modern world are becoming unbearable. The need for real, on-the-ground intervention has never been sharper. Local mental health data* has previously suggested Bristol currently faces above-average rates of common mental health conditions, impacting nearly 21% of the city. For those dealing with the compounding pressures of severe social isolation, structural disadvantage, and instability, finding a safe, affordable refuge can feel entirely out of reach.

He continues, “What we see again and again is that when people spend time caring for the land and being outdoors together, they leave feeling more connected, more grounded and more hopeful. This crowdfunder is about keeping that space open. We want people in Bristol to know there is somewhere they can come as they are, spend time in nature and feel part of something.”

The organisation says the appeal will help cover the practical costs of delivering 12 months of climate action and wellbeing-focused programming across Bristol, where people can improve confidence, strengthen wellbeing and develop a sense of belonging. Eligible donations will be matched through the Aviva Communities Fund, meaning the campaign could unlock up to £40,000 in total.

The crowdfunder goes live at 12noon today, 8th July 2026, and every donation, no matter the amount, will help keep these sessions available to people in Bristol who need them most.

Local companies and producers are already supporting the campaign, including Bristol cidermaker Rollo Wood, founder of Isaac Cider, who has pledged to donate a percentage of profits from cider sales in Bristol and the surrounding areas for the duration of the crowdfunder

For more information, visit communitiesfund.avivafoundation.org.uk