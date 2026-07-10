Haberdashers’ Monmouth School Recognised in Independent Schools of the Year Awards

Haberdashers’ Monmouth School has been commended in the Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2026 in two categories: Student Careers and Rising Star.

Commended for Student Careers and Rising Star

Haberdashers’ Monmouth School has been commended in the Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2026 in two categories: Student Careers and Rising Star.

The recognition reflects the School’s commitment to preparing young people for life beyond the classroom through its innovative Futures and Aspire Programmes. Together, these initiatives provide students with real-world experiences, expert guidance, meaningful employer engagement and the opportunity to develop the key skills identified within the School’s Future Ready Backpack. The programmes are designed to equip students with the confidence, character and adaptability needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Inspiring Future Pathways Through Aspire

A key part of the School’s careers provision is Haberdashers’ Aspire, a dynamic mentoring programme that connects Sixth Form students with professionals and alumni working in careers they aspire to pursue. Through these valuable relationships, students gain first-hand insights, practical advice and personalised support as they explore future opportunities and prepare for their next steps.

Celebrating a Rising Star

The School is equally proud to celebrate Dylan Allman, who has been recognised as its Rising Star nominee.

An alumnus who left the School last year to begin his career, Dylan made a significant contribution to sustainability initiatives during his time at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School, creating a positive impact across the School community, the local area and beyond. Now thriving in his graduate apprenticeship, he remains closely connected to the School and continues to inspire others through his commitment to environmental sustainability and positive change.

Looking Ahead

A list of finalists will be published on 10 September, with winners announced by the Independent Schools of the Year judging panel at an awards ceremony on 14 October.

The School wishes Dylan the very best of luck and looks forward to celebrating alongside fellow schools from across the independent sector.

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