Recipes with Melissa Blease: Prawn Satay Noodle Salad

A vibrant summer salad, packed with beautifully-balanced, harmonious flavour and satisfying texture in every bite.

If you’re not a fan of prawns, they can be replaced with 300g of shredded roast chicken.

Ingredients (serves 4)

150g instant rice noodles

100g peanut butter

The juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tbsp runny honey

1 tbsp soy sauce

300g cooked king prawns

1 red or yellow pepper, deseeded and finely sliced

½ cucumber, deseeded and cut into half moons

1 carrot, peeled and julienned or grated

4 spring onions, sliced

1 red chilli, seeds removed and finely diced

A handful of fresh mint, finely chopped

To serve: toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Method

Put the peanut butter, lime juice, white wine vinegar, honey and soy into a bowl and whisk with 100ml warm water until you achieve a loose, runny consistency. Set to one side.

Cook the noodles according to the instructions on the packet, drain well and rinse under cold water. Tip them into a large bowl along with the cooked prawns, all the chopped vegetables and the chopped mint (reserving a little chopped mint to garnish). Drizzle the peanut butter dressing into the mixture and toss with tongs or two forks until the noodles are thoroughly coated. Divide between serving bowls and serve garnished with the remaining mint leaves and toasted sesame seeds (if using).

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