Bristol’s Best Afternoon Teas

For celebrations, get-togethers or one of those experiential treats that are just a sheer delight – the tradition of taking afternoon tea is tops – So raise a pinkie and indulge yourself with a trip to one of Bristol’s finest hotels or tearooms.

The Harbour Hotel

The former banking hall, now the Harbour Kitchen restaurant, is now home to a different kind of dough altogether. Take a break from exploring the city and make a withdrawal of the sweet kind with our indulgent afternoon tea. It’s filled to the brim with superb sandwiches, moreish scones and tantalising treats. If you’re starting to feel a little grand, take the afternoon to new heights with a glass of the finest Champagne. Soak up the city vibes in our all-day restaurant and bar. With a light, seasonal menu, dynamic atmospheric decor and an unbeatable city-centre location, you won’t want to leave! For night owls, head to The Gold Bar for an eclectic mix of cocktails to tempt your taste buds.

Prices from £25 per person.

53-55 Corn Street, Bristol, BS1 1HT

Tel: 0117 203 4456; Web: harbourhotels.co.uk/bristol

The Bristol

The Bristol’s highly-popular Vintage Afternoon Tea is served in the light-flooded River Lounge and River Grille overlooking the harbourside through its floor to ceiling windows. Sink into a sumptuous armchair and watch the world go by as you indulge in classics like freshly-baked scones served with jam and Cornish clotted cream, alongside a selection of delectable finger sandwiches and sweet treats. With vegan, diary-free & gluten-free options available on request, there is something for everyone to indulge in.

Enjoy the classic offering with a wide range of herbal teas and barista coffee for £20 per person, or why not indulge in a glass of Champagne for an additional £7 per person?

The River Lounge and River Grille at The Bristol, Prince Street, Bristol, BS1 4QF

Tel: 0117 923 0333; Web: doylecollection.com/bristol

The Library

The Library Afternoon Tea Parlour

Treat yourselves with one of Mugshot’s brand new afternoon tea services, set within their gorgeous cocktail bar ‘The Library’, boasting an opulent and relaxing interior which makes for the perfect afternoon tea setting. Featuring a special house selection of lovingly handmade lunchtime nibbles including a delectable selection of mini loaf sandwiches, freshly baked scones with homemade jams and plenty of sweet treats and cakes to finish things off. Not to mention wonderful te­­­as supplied by The Rare Tea Company. There are options to pair your afternoon tea with some fabulous cocktails or maybe something sparkling for a real treat!

Served Friday and Saturday 11am -2.15pm, closing at 16:15, and Sunday 11am -2.45pm, closing at 16:45. £42 per person or £52 per person with a glass of Champagne. Call and book your table today. Pre-booking is highly recommended, bookings@mugshotrestaurants.com

6-8 Nicholas Street, Bristol BS1 1UQ

Tel: 01179 544 944; Web: mugshotrestaurants.com

Harvey Nichols

Decorated in decadent gold, the stylish setting of Harvey Nichols Bristol’s Second Floor Restaurant is the perfect place for an indulgent treat after a day of shopping. With their current chef in residence, Louise McCrimmon, she brings her expertise and experience working in Burgundy, France to the menu. The traditional afternoon tea costs includes a trio of sandwiches, a selection of homemade cakes, homemade mini scone with clotted cream and a choice of Harvey Nichols preserves, all served with a pot of house tea. For an extra bit of indulgence, you can add a glass of Champagne, perfect to celebrate a special occasion in style.

Champagne tea is priced at £30 per person; afternoon tea, £25 per person. Served: Monday to Saturday, 3pm – 5pm.

27 Philadelphia Street, Quakers Friars, Cabot Circus, Bristol BS1 3BZ

Tel: 0117 916 8898; Web: harveynichols.com

The Aztec Hotel & Spa

Created by the hotel’s experienced pastry chef, the Aztec Hotel & Spa afternoon tea is a firm favourite for any celebration, occasion or treat. Served daily, it’s a treasured tradition of delicious and imaginative offerings full of great quality ingredients and tempting regional flavours. Beautifully presented and served on a tiered cake stand, the artisanal sandwiches include West Country Keens cheddar and chutney on rye, Severn & Wye smoked salmon, Devon caught white crab & mayonnaise on rye, Somerset cider glazed Wiltshire ham with Tracklements piccalilli and Burford brown free-range egg mayonnaise with Evesham watercress on freshly baked white bread. Get carried away with locally sourced Gloucester old spot, chorizo, black bee honey and caraway seed sausage rolls but leave room for heaven-sent desserts such as black bee honey and hazelnut custard tart, dark chocolate, almond and Evesham blackberry verrine and spiced rum, ginger & orange sticky loaf. The freshly baked Devon buttermilk scones served with strawberry preserve and Cornish clotted cream are the cherry on top.

Aztec West, Almondsbury, Bristol BS32 4TS

Tel: 01454 201090; Web: aztechotelbristol.co.uk

De Vere Tortworth Court

Set within the picturesque countryside of South Gloucestershire, De Vere Tortworth Court is a 4-star hotel housed within a Grade II listed Victorian mansion, offering a unique setting to enjoy afternoon tea. Afternoon tea is served in the 1853 Restaurant featuring elegant oak panelling and ornate furnishings or in the summer months take tea al fresco tea on the Pommery Terrace with views over the rose gardens. Enjoy a selection of finger sandwiches, scones and seasonal cakes with a range of Twinings tea, fruit infusions and coffee.

Standard Afternoon Tea £27.50 per person, Sparkling Afternoon Tea £36.50 per person and Champagne Afternoon Tea £39.50 per person.

Wotton-Under-Edge, Gloucestershire GL12 8HH

Tel: 01454 263000; Web: devere.co.uk/tortworth-court

Ashwell & Co

Often described as one of the quirkiest places you can have afternoon tea in Bristol, Ashwell & Co pride themselves not only on their unique setting within a vintage boutique, but they also rate as one of the best afternoon teas in Bristol. Everything is handmade or locally made with love to create a proper, traditional afternoon tea experience. From the bread to the cakes, the scones and even the Ashwell & Co signature homemade clotted cream, everything is made with care and attention to give their lovely customers an experience to remember. Afternoon teas are served on Fridays and Saturdays and they also offer takeaway, delivery options and party packages. Prices start from £20.50 per person.

32 Alma Vale Road, Bristol BS8 2HY

Tel: 0117 904 2898; Web: ashwellandco.com

Berwick Lodge Hotel

Located high on a hill and situated just 15 minutes drive from the centre of Bristol, Berwick Lodge is a totally unique venue which blends the spirit and romance of the arts and crafts movement with a touch of the East. Enjoy your afternoon tea outside in the magnificent grounds or take a seat in the lounge, a beautiful wood panelled room with feature fireplace and views of the garden.

An indulgent traditional afternoon tea includes sandwiches, cakes and freshly baked scones, topped with lashings of fragrant jam and gooey clotted cream for £27.95per person or upgrade to the signature Berwick afternoon tea for £34.95per person. Champagne can be included for an additional £10 and there is also a children’s tea for £10.50. Served Monday – Friday 12pm – 2.30pm, Weekends 12pm, 12.30pm, 3pm or 3.30pm.

Berwick Drive, Bristol BS10 7TD

Tel: 0117 958 1590; Web: berwicklodge.co.uk

