My Bristol: Sally Bennett, director at Southmead Hospital Charity

I’m a proud Bristolian, having lived in Bristol for 19 years. I’ve been a fundraiser for many years, working for both national and local charities here in Bristol, and am currently Director of Southmead Hospital Charity having been born at Southmead almost 40 years ago, in July 1985.



I love to go out to eat with friends and family. I try to support new restaurants and businesses. We’re spoilt for choice in Bristol as the independent food scene is thriving. I recently tried Lonely Mouth on Gloucester Road and am looking forward to trying the new takeaway menu at Jean’s Bistro latest enterprise, Jinzu.

I love the magic of turning Southmead Hospital Charity’s supporters’ incredible donations into projects that make a real difference for patients, families and staff. We support upwards of 400 projects annually and each one is initiated by our NHS colleagues. Whether big or small, they all make the biggest impact to the people who need it most.



I am so proud of the team here at Southmead and what we achieve together. Since I joined in January 2023, we’ve successfully concluded two major appeals helping to bring a world-class, pioneering robotic digital microscope for those in need of brain surgery to Southmead, which will save more lives for those living with brain tumours, disease and injuries. Donations have also helped us fund the majority of the equipment needed for the newly launched 3D Medical Centre, enabling safer and more accurate patient care for those needing reconstruction and prosthetics.



We’re currently fundraising for a ‘walkerbot’ or robotic gait trainer – a revolutionary piece of robotics that will transform rehabilitation for stroke patients. The effects of stroke or other neurological injury can be devastating and this piece of equipment will transform lives; helping more patients recover faster, walk again, and regain their independence. From September we’ll be appealing to the public to support our appeal, details of which can be found below, and we know we can rely on the support of our incredible community to help us bring this life-changing equipment here to Bristol.



I love the passion, ingenuity and kindness of our Bristol community. We had more than 70 supporters take part in this year’s Great Bristol Run helping to raise over £35,000 for Southmead Hospital. I’m always blown away by the dedication of our runners – the hours they put in, and the reasons why they choose to take part and support us. I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some incredible charity professionals over my career and am inspired by all the brilliant people who work tirelessly to make a difference at their respective charities. I couldn’t also not mention my NHS colleagues – the brilliant, nurses, midwives, doctors, cleaners, porters – everyone who makes the hospitals the caring, compassionate places they are.



To find out more information about Southmead Hospital Charity, including the Walkerbot appeal, visit the organisation’s website at southmeadhospitalcharity.org.uk/support-us/walkerbot