Browns Restaurant

With a prime location in Clifton, the stunningly refurbished Browns Brasserie & Bar is an iconic building with luxe interiors, incredible arched windows and historic features. Browns offers full hire for up to 400 guests standing and 180 seated, or an intimate private dining room for up to 12 guests. With menus ranging from three-course feasts to buffets and canapés, serving fresh seasonal dishes and classic British cuisine, bespoke gluten-free menus and an extensive choice of wine, cocktails and soft drinks. Get in touch and the expert team will help you plan the perfect event.



38 Queens Road, BS8 1RE

browns-restaurants.co.uk/restaurants/southwest/bristol#/