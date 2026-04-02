Creature comforts: The Gruffalo comes to Bristol!

Award-winning theatre company Tall Stories returns to Bristol to celebrate 25 years of

The Gruffalo stage show, adapted from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s best-selling children’s classic. The production visits Bristol Old Vic for two weeks at the start of a major tour around the country this month, so we spoke to Toby Mitchell, artistic director and co-founder of Tall Stories, about the company’s unique storytelling style of theatre, the importance of theatre for families, and how he’s approaching the show’s landmark anniversary. Image credits: Mark Senior

A classic ‘David and Goliath’ story, The Gruffalo centres on a tiny creature outwitting a huge creature in this well-loved tale of curiosity, courage and imagination. The little Mouse is on a daring adventure in search of hazelnuts through the deep, dark wood. Along the way, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake, each with a special story to tell – with catchy, clap-along ska, disco and rock inspired songs. To save himself from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures, Mouse shares tall tales of a terrifying Gruffalo who lurks in the deep dark wood…



Hi Toby! As our society becomes so reliant on screen-time, in every age group, how can theatre compete?



“We’re able to help families who sometimes battle with their children’s desire for screens, by providing an environment in which screens are neither needed nor allowed. Tall Stories shows use the right amount of tech – great lighting, imaginative sound and music – to prioritise the story without going overboard on video screens and projection.



“We love it when audience members tell us it’s a relief to put their phones away for an hour!”



Tall Stories has become known for its distinctive ‘storytelling theatre’ style. What makes that approach so powerful for audiences?



“We believe that storytelling theatre is the best way to really involve our audience in the show. We talk directly to children and their grown-ups from the beginning, we don’t just break that fourth wall, but smash it. In The Gruffalo, we ask everyone to use their imaginations and become partners or participants in the story, not just spectators.



“Theatre in general, and storytelling theatre in particular, are vital for children’s early development. Fully immersing yourself in another world just doesn’t happen when you watch TV shows or videos on the internet.”



Parenting in the modern age can be a minefield, and families are feeling more stretched than ever. What role can theatre play in bringing different generations together?



“The world we live in has become so polarised. Going to the theatre is like finding a little oasis of joy and creativity amongst the division and chaos. At Tall Stories, we make theatre that people can enjoy together as a fully shared experience – shared with their families and friends, and with people they don’t know. When the lights go down, divisions and differences disappear, as audiences of all ages settle down to experience a great story, well told.”



Your stage adaptation of The Gruffalo is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. What does that milestone mean to you, and why should audiences come to see it?



“Our mission is to put great tales on stage and ignite a creative spark in children – building imagination and confidence while simply having fun and joining in. The Gruffalo is the ideal way to do this. We’ve always made our performances as affordable and accessible as we can, so it’s been amazing to have performed the show to over three million children (and their grown-ups) all over the world, creating lifelong memories.



“We work really hard to make all our shows as good as they possibly can be. So while our adaptation of The Gruffalo celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, much of the show is fresh and new this time round. We never rest on our laurels!”



Families are invited to rediscover the joy of storytelling, sparking creativity and inspiring children and grown-ups alike to keep playing, long after they leave the theatre…



Tall Stories’ performance of The Gruffalo is at Bristol Old Vic from

7-18 April, visit the website for tickets and info | bristololdvic.org.uk