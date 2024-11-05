Elles Bailey on Bristol’s music scene

Singer-songwriter Elles Bailey is Bristol born and bred, and is currently touring the UK and Europe. Here, she takes the opportunity to reflect on Bristol’s music scene as we approach a major music event on 14 November. The event is being hosted by PPL – the company which pays royalties to musicians and performers when their music is played on radio, TV and in public spaces. In 2024, for the first time Bristol hosts its Annual Performer Meeting, which gives a voice to the thousands of artists and musicians who are members of PPL. Elles adds hers to the perspectives being shared by musicians on how to build a music career in Bristol. She talks about the reality of being a musician outside of the mainstream, why Bristol is a true music city that must continue to thrive, and what advice she would give to local independent artists looking to pursue a career in the music business.

As a proud Bristolian, my musical journey has been shaped by this incredible city. With its rich musical heritage, Bristol has long been a melting pot of genres and creativity, providing an inspiring backdrop for artists like myself.

Whilst my 8-year-old self dreamt of becoming a Spice Girl, I actually started out in an indie pop band, later moving on to make music and tour as a solo artist in 2013. Bristol played a huge part in these formative years of my career. It felt like such an exciting city to be part of, musically. There were so many venues hosting live music that we were almost spoilt for choice, and there was a huge community of artists and musicians who had settled in Bristol, many of them not just rooted in trip hop but also jazz and blues.

It was in this creative community that I found the musicians I still play with today, many of whom are from Bristol themselves. I’ve worked with my guitarist Joe Wilkins for over 10 years, growing together from playing the local pubs to touring the UK and Europe. It’s been a whirlwind of a decade; I’ve just released my fourth album, Beneath the Neon Glow, which charted at #12 in the Official Album Charts, and have embarked on a UK and European tour that will run into the middle of next year before heading out on the road with Rag ‘N’ Bone Man. I love being on the road – it’s where we, as artists, refine the art of writing and performing – but I always love to come home to Bristol. We just played our largest headline show at Bristol’s SWX, which was an amazing night I will treasure forever.

It’s with great pride that I will next week see the city welcome PPL – one of the most important organisations in music – for its major event of the year for musicians and performers. It will bring together local artists, including the fabulous Grove and Kayla Painter, to focus on how up and coming talent can get a foothold in today’s competitive and somewhat chaotic industry. It’s a must for anyone looking to know more about the tools, teams and funding opportunities out there, focusing on what’s available right here in Bristol and tackling the misguided belief that you need to move to London to succeed in this business.

Don’t get me wrong – London is an incredible city and I love to perform in it, but there’s more to artistic development than “location, location, location”. I can hand-on-heart say that being Bristol-based hasn’t affected my ability to make records, build a loyal fanbase, secure invaluable BBC airplay or tour the world. Rather, it has given me the space and infrastructure to focus on finding my people, understanding the business and getting to grips with the resources that can help me succeed. The path of an independent artist isn’t without its hurdles, especially outside of the mainstream in Americana; but it is possible. I’m living proof – I’m signed to Cooking Vinyl, home to incredible artists like Alison Moyet, Billy Bragg, Reverend and the Makers, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and The Waterboys.

Each and every artist must follow their own path but, if I could give advice to those musicians gathering in Bristol next week, I would say prioritise finding your scene, your people. Being a solo artist can feel lonely and daunting – it is essential to surround yourself with people you trust and can collaborate with. In Bristol, there is a myriad of smaller scenes and genre-specific communities waiting to be explored. Immerse yourself in these local networks. Attend open mics, engage with fellow musicians, and don’t hesitate to introduce yourself to artists whose work you admire.

Every connection can lead to unexpected opportunities, whether through collaboration or simply gaining insight into the industry. In the city’s Americana and Blues scenes, I found more than just my band – I found a home. I became a member of the UK Americana Music Association and now sit on the Board of the UK Blues Federation, allowing me not just to benefit from the community but to give back, by using my voice to advocate for more women in the genre, something I am very passionate about.

Finding investment is also vital for any artist building a career; grants from the Arts Council, the PPL Momentum Music Fund and the International Showcase Fund, which took me to Nashville last year, were instrumental. This funding wasn’t a subsidy – it was an investment into early-career artists and a launchpad for further success. Back in 2018, it enabled me to record my second album, Road I Call Home, which opened so many doors for me both here in the UK and in Nashville. That album also gave me my first awards – for Song of the Year at the UK Americana Awards 2020 (for “Little Piece of Heaven” penned with Dan Auerbach and Bobby Wood) and for Album of the Year at the UK Blues Awards 2020. Get to know how these funding schemes work and which ones can help you at each stage of your career. Now, with my music getting airplay on radio and TV, I receive royalties from PPL which I can re-invest into myself and my music. Understanding how your rights can turn into royalties will pay dividends in the future.

As I reflect on my own experiences, I am filled with gratitude for the city that has nurtured my passion for music. My own journey as an artist is a testament to its spirit and community.

Bristol is a true music city, with a pulse that resonates through every musician, label and venue. Its future hinges on the continued support for independent artists and the creative community that thrives within it. We must advocate for our local venues, engage with our audiences, and keep the spirit of collaboration alive. Together, we can ensure that Bristol remains a thriving hub for creativity and artistry for generations to come.

To learn more about PPL or to become a member, please visit: https://www.ppluk.com/