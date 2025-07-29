Experience quality dementia care, led by experts | Care UK

At Care UK’s Ladden View care home in Yate and Trymview Hall care home in Westbury-on-Trym, our teams are passionate about supporting your loved one to maintain independence and make choices, whilst receiving the very best dementia care in a place they can call home.

Care you can trust

We work with academic partners and respected leaders in the field, to ensure we stay up to date with the latest approaches to dementia care. We have worked closely with the Association of Dementia Studies to create bespoke programmes of dementia training. Whilst Dr Nori Graham – a renowned dementia expert and Vice President of Alzheimer’s Disease International – supports the development of our dementia strategy with Suzanne Mumford, a Queen’s Nurse and Head of Nursing, Care and Dementia at Care UK.

Living well with dementia

Our dedicated teams will work with you and your loved one to deliver a care and lifestyle plan entirely tailored to their unique needs and preferences and our busy activities schedule is always packed with meaningful activities that support them to live life to the full.

Purpose-built facilities

At our purpose-built homes, everything from colour schemes, signage, and furniture to the design of our crockery, has been carefully chosen to support residents living with dementia to be as independent as possible.

Each floor at our Bristol care homes are divided into smaller suites that create a calm atmosphere, keeping hustle and bustle to a minimum.

Ladden View also has a Namaste care room and trained Namaste care practitioners, who provide a calming sensory experience using soothing lighting and gentle hand massage, for people living with advanced dementia.

Our Bristol care homes are part of Care UK, the country’s most awarded large care provider. We’ve been delivering high-quality, person-centred care for over 40 years. That’s why over 9,000 families trust us to care for their older loved ones.

To find out more about Ladden View and Trymview Hall, call 0330 029 8521.

Ladden View

Fletcher Road, Yate, Bristol BS37 7ER Trymview Hall

Southmead Road, Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol BS10 5DW careuk.com/bristol | care UK



Care UK hold monthly events:

Trymview Hall care home, Westbury-on-Trym

Dementia friendly afternoon tea

Third Thursday of every month, 2pm – 4pm

Meet fellow members of your community and make new friends over fresh cakes, cream scones and tea in our welcoming café.

Ladden View care home, Yate

Dementia café

Every Tuesday, 1pm – 3pm

Meet other carers and their loved ones over a cuppa and cakes, share experiences, take part in a reminiscence activity and meet our dementia experts, on-hand for advice and support.