ZERO PERCENT ‘BUY NOW PAY LATER’ OPTION FOR BCRM FERTILITY PATIENTS

For many couples who have the unwelcome surprise of finding that if they want to have a baby they will need to pay for fertility treatment, the funding of that treatment can present an additional pressure at an already difficult time.





Kim Donaldson, general manager at Bristol Centre for Reproductive Medicine (BCRM) said: “Not everyone is entitled to NHS funding and patients who need to pay for their own treatment often find it hard to access the funding they need within their ideal timeframe.



“People usually want to start treatment immediately, frequently because the woman’s egg reserve is low due to age or other factors.



“But most often they had no idea they were going to need fertility treatment, so they don’t have money set aside specifically to pay for it.



“That’s why we’re so pleased to have an established partnership with Access Fertility to offer patients both multicycle and refund programmes for their IVF or ICSI treatment, with finance options that include a ‘0% buy now pay later’ (BNPL) payment plan.”



Access Fertility is not an IVF clinic: all consultations, assessments, and treatments take place at BCRM, with initial appointments being held otherwise at BCRM’s main clinic at Aztec West, near the junction of the M4 and M5, with plenty of easy parking and also at BCRM’s clinic in Bath for residents who select that option.

The BNPL option allows patients to spread the cost of any approved IVF treatment programme over 12 months, interest free, with their agreed monthly repayments to Access Fertility starting the month after their BNPL application is accepted.



Subject to approval, funding is available equivalent to the maximum cost of a patient’s fertility treatment programme, with a ceiling of £12,000. This funding can be used to cover the full cost of an Access Fertility multi cycle or refund programme for the patient’s treatment at BCRM.

Kim Donaldson said: “We understand only too well the stresses that can face people who find they need to pay for IVF, so we’re really pleased to be able to offer assistance in accessing the necessary funding.”



Further information is available from Access Fertility tel: 03300 102040

or email: support@accessfertility.co.uk