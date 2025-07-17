Fairfield’s Isla dances her way to success

Isla, a Year 7 student at Fairfield High School is making waves as a rising star in the world of dance, earning recognition on a national level. Remarkably, whilst Isla only began dancing in 2021, she now trains nearly 15 hours a week — a true testament to her dedication, talent and drive.

Most recently, Isla competed in the prestigious Iconic Freestyle Competitions held in Stoke-on-Trent. Performing in the under-14s category, she impressed judges with her skill and stage presence, securing second and fourth place in the ‘slow’ and ‘fast’ dances respectively. Isla’s achievements highlight not only her talent, but her rapid progress and commitment to excellence in a demanding sport.





Isla explains that it hasn’t always been an easy journey: “When I started dancing, I really wasn’t that good! I started entering competitions just for fun, winning a few medals here and there. However because my slow dancing is quite mature, when I moved to the under 14s category, that’s when things really took off! I’ve found a style of dance that showcases my strength and I’m excited about what the future holds.”



“I would recommend to anyone wanting to try out a new hobby or sport to give it a go. It will be difficult at first, but it does get easier and you will improve the more you try. My body has changed so much and become more flexible the last few years. My confidence too has grown because I’m dancing in front of people and putting myself out there.”

Sharmaine, Isla’s mum adds: “I am a super proud, and slightly embarrassing, Mum who has seen Isla grow stronger and more confident with every step over the past few years. We all truly believe that, if she carries on this path, she will be a famous face who may even be looking after me someday!”

Isla hopes that, in the future, she will have the opportunity to attend international dance conventions, with destinations such as the United States among her dreams.

fairfield.excalibur.org.uk

