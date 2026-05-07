Professor Jimmy Choo hosts Workshops at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School

Professor Jimmy Choo and the Jimmy Choo Academy, led by Frederick Williams, delivered industry‑level mentoring and portfolio feedback to Textiles students at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School.

Haberdashers’ Monmouth School welcomed Professor Jimmy Choo, their Patron of Fashion, Design and Textiles, for a day of specialist workshops and portfolio mentoring with GCSE and A level Textiles students, delivered in partnership with the Jimmy Choo Academy (JCA).

Working alongside Frederick Williams, Head of the Jimmy Choo Academy, Professor Choo spent the day engaging closely with students, offering professional insight into design thinking, portfolio development and the realities of a career in the fashion industry.



Year 10 GCSE students took part in a workshop timed to support the transition from research to original design. Drawing on their examination theme, Circus, students began shaping personal narratives and early concepts that will underpin their coursework. Frederick Williams placed strong emphasis on portfolio‑building, encouraging pupils to play to their individual strengths while developing clarity and confidence in their creative decisions.



In the afternoon, the Year 12 A level Textiles students presented their portfolios for detailed, page‑by‑page feedback from Professor Choo, Frederick Williams and Lucy Choi. Discussion covered concept, inspiration, fabric choice, colour palette and refinement of creative direction, providing an exceptional level of industry‑specific guidance.



Textiles student Grace L said, “It was amazing to meet Professor Jimmy Choo and hear first-hand about his journey in the fashion industry. I learned how important craftsmanship, respect, and perseverance are in building a successful brand. I feel incredibly grateful for the experience as it’s motivated me to pursue my own creative ambitions with more confidence and knowledge.”

Head of Textiles Mrs Nieuwoudt added, “The level of portfolio feedback our students received was extraordinary – the kind of industry insight you simply can’t replicate. They were challenged to play to their strengths and to think critically not just about creativity, but about who their work is for.”

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