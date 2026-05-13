May Park Primary celebrates prestigious Bristol Standard Award

May Park Primary School is delighted to announce it has been awarded The Bristol Standard for its Reception and Nursery provision.

The Bristol Standard is a highly respected framework that supports continuous improvement in the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS). The award recognises the dedication, hard work and commitment of the EYFS team in providing high-quality, child-centred learning experiences that give children the very best start to their school journey.



To achieve the award, May Park submitted evidence demonstrating its work across the ten elements of the Bristol Standard, all of which are based on best practice within the EYFS.

A key focus for the school has been the development of early writing skills. The EYFS team has reflected on how story structure, characters and problem-solving through play can support children’s understanding of narrative, helping to build strong foundations for emergent writing.



As part of this work, May Park has developed a range of supportive resources including storytelling prompts, open-ended materials and child-led writing invitations. There is also a strong emphasis on imaginative play, with children encouraged to develop storytelling and early writing skills.

James Collins, EYFS Lead for May Park Primary School comments: “We are incredibly proud to have achieved The Bristol Standard for our Reception and Nursery provision. Through imaginative storytelling, Tales Toolkit and child-led learning opportunities, our EYFS team has created a nurturing environment that inspires children to become confident, curious and creative learners from the very start of their school journey.”

maypark.excalibur.org.uk