Festive Flavours, Iconic Spaces: Seven Lucky Gods

Christmas with a Twist by the Harbour



At the heart of Wapping Wharf, Seven Lucky Gods is where bold flavours, inventive cocktails and a splash of festive fun come together.

Their autumn-to-winter menu is packed with Japanese-inspired small plates made for sharing, alongside an impressive selection of sake and expertly crafted cocktails.

For the festive season, the Christmas sharing-style menu offers a delicious mix of Asian-inspired small plates and sushi, perfect for grazing with friends or colleagues,

while ice-cold pints and inventive cocktails keep the celebrations flowing.

Private hire options add even more magic: non-exclusive space for up to 26 guests or a covered, heated roof terrace for larger groups. With a buzzing open-kitchen atmosphere, harbour views and a cool, relaxed vibe,

Seven Lucky Gods offers a refreshing escape from the festive frenzy.



Unit 26, Cargo 2, Museum Street, Whapping Wharf,

Bristol BS1 6WE

0117 929 1310 | info@7luckygods.com | www.7luckygods.com