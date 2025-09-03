Festive Flavours, Iconic Spaces: The Milk Thistle

Secret Gatherings, Crafted Cocktails and Festive Spirit



Step inside The Milk Thistle, one of Bristol’s most intriguing cocktail venues: a decadent hideaway where every floor has a new secret to discover. From hidden corners and glamorous décor to inventive seasonal cocktails, it’s the ideal place for festive fun with a twist.

Perfect for special nights out, private parties or a festive gathering with a difference, The Milk Thistle brings a sense of mystery and indulgence to group celebrations. For Christmas parties that leave a lasting impression, this is the spot.

Private hire caters to every kind of celebration. The Attic is ideal for intimate drinks or small dinner parties; The Lounge suits larger parties, tastings and masterclasses, with space for entertainment; The Parlour works for casual pre or post dinner drinks and The Vault offers

a cosy spot for whisky lovers or intimate gatherings.

Hire the whole venue for up to 120 guests and create a unique Christmas event, complete with festive drinks packages, catering and entertainment. And just around the corner, sister bar The Raven offers another exceptional option. Its private event space, Conspiracy, has been recently upgraded and is now available to hire for up to 120 people, complete with a private bar, decadent interiors, food from sister restaurants and even a DJ set-up on request.

Between The Milk Thistle and The Raven, you’ll find two of the city’s best cocktail bars and event spaces, each offering mystery, glamour and indulgence in their own unique style.



The Milk Thistle, Colston Avenue, Bristol BS1 1EB

0117 929 4429 | info@milkthistlebristol.com | www.milkthistlebristol.com

The Raven, Clare Street, Bristol BS1 1YH

0117 929 4429 | info@theravenbristol.com | www.theravenbristol.com