Festive Flavours, Iconic Spaces: The Ox

A Stylish Christmas in the Vault: Exceptional Dining

for Special Occasions



Hidden beneath Corn Street, The Ox is Bristol’s destination for stylish dining and memorable festive occasions. Its vaulted, atmospheric dining rooms provide the perfect backdrop for Christmas dinners, seasonal cocktails and special celebrations. It’s also the ideal spot to impress clients or colleagues with a business lunch to remember.

The Christmas menu celebrates the very best of locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, with bold flavours and hearty mains, including The Ox’s signature steaks, carefully selected and expertly cooked. Every dish is crafted to showcase the season’s finest produce, paired beautifully with award-winning wines.

The Ox offers versatile private hire options for festive gatherings of all sizes. The Green Room, a semi-private dining space, is perfect for intimate celebrations of up to 30 guests, while The Glass Room provides an exclusive setting for smaller groups of up to 8. For larger parties, the entire venue can be taken exclusively, accommodating up to 80 guests, ensuring a polished, elegant atmosphere for that special Christmas party.

Whether you’re planning a team celebration, a family gathering or an unforgettable festive night out, The Ox provides a warm, stylish setting and an exceptional dining experience for every occasion.



42 Corn Street, Bristol BS1 1HT

0117 922 1001 | info@theoxbristol.com | www.theoxbristol.com