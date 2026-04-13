Based in the charming town of Bradford on Avon, First Press Hospitality
is an award-winning luxury wedding caterer known for its thoughtful, ingredient-led approach. Created by Head Chef and Sommelier James Twiner and Commercial Director, Clara Howard, the team brings decades of combined hospitality experience to every celebration. Working closely with each couple, they design bespoke menus inspired by personal stories, seasonality and setting – from elegant canapés to beautifully curated wedding breakfasts and relaxed feasting. With a focus on exceptional produce, intuitive service and considered detail, First Press creates wedding dining experiences that feel personal, refined and truly memorable.
Based in the charming town of Bradford on Avon, First Press Hospitality