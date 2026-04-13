South West Ultra Marathon to be Held in Tockington

Bristol’s newest endurance challenge is coming to the village of Tockington this May. Tockington Manor School (TMS) will open its 28-acre grounds to organisers PWR Endure to host an extraordinary “Backyard Ultra.” The event challenges runners to complete a 4.167-mile loop on the hour, every hour. Those who endure for the full 30 hours will cover a staggering 125 miles. Image above: Ollie Biggin and his three brothers, who set up the Backyard Ultra

“We’re incredibly excited to host this event,” says TMS Headmaster Stephen Symonds. “It’s a supreme test of resilience and determination, which reflects our own school values. Running is deeply embedded in the culture here at Tockington Manor; we are proud to have produced several National Cross Country Champions, and our pupils are out on these trails year-round. When the organisers approached us, it felt like a natural fit for our sporting heritage.”



The event begins on Saturday, 23 May, with any runners still standing by Loop 31 facing a “shotgun finish” to win the £500 prize and claim first place. “Our events are all held in the name of charity,” says Ollie Biggin from PWR Endure. “We proudly support Muscular Dystrophy UK because it’s a cause really close to our hearts. We’re hoping to have around 200 runners join us on the day.” Ollie and his three brothers (one of whom has muscular dystrophy) set up the Backyard Ultra as a major fundraising and endurance challenge. It was initially held in their home village of Olveston, but has moved to the scenic Tockington location for logistical reasons.

All race-related traffic and infrastructure will be contained within the historic Tockington Manor School grounds, with the course winding through the school’s private fields and woodland. On the day prior to the main event, the pupils, inspired by their school’s track record of distance running success, will complete their own loops for charity to earn a commemorative medal featuring the school’s iconic Manor House.

“This is a wonderful way to support a vital cause while involving our students in a world-class endurance event,” adds Symonds. “We would love to see the local community come out to support the runners as they take on this incredible feat.”

Any local businesses that would like to get involved by sponsoring the event can still do so by getting in touch with the organisers at www.pwrendure.com. Entries are also still open for brave and committed runners!

tockingtonmanorschool.com