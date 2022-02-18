Hannah Hill: the power of fashion

As the dark days of winter can leave us feeling tired and lethargic, Hannah Hill – founder of LIFESTYLISH, a Bristol-born business providing bespoke styling and shopping solutions – delves into the mood-boosting powers of fashion…

We’ve just completed what feels like the longest January on record. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could feel good about ourselves thriving in February rather than just making it through?

While getting dressed is something we all do every single day, a lot of us don’t take the time to consider the emotional benefits we might be missing out on when it comes to choosing what we wear.

Unless you’ve made the very specific lifestyle choice to be a naturist or nudist – hats off to you (literally) – you’ll be needing to put clothes on in the morning. So, if I told you that what you choose to wear might just boost your mood and make February feel a bit better, wouldn’t you want to give it a go? Here are just a handful of ideas to keep in mind.

Wear what sparks joy

To coin tidying-expert and best-selling author Marie Kondo’s famous phrase, wearing items that “spark joy” is a game-changer. We all have pieces in our wardrobes that we love, whether it’s from a memory we have wearing it or simply the look and feel or the item itself. If you’re dressing in clothes that you really enjoy, you’ll feel all the better for it.

Introduce colour

It’s been proven that wearing colour helps boost your mood but this can feel scary if you’re not sure where to start. Most of us will have had a favourite colour as a child. Do you know what yours is now and would you consider wearing it? We all have complimentary colours that will make us look and feel awesome so don’t be afraid of those bold brights on grey February days.

Don’t save it for best

Many of us have clothes that we save for best but given what we’ve lived through over the last two years is there really any point? Nine times out of ten these items will be higher quality and we’ll have paid a little more than we usually would for them. Saving them for special occasions to keep them in good condition might seem logical but really what’s the point? You’ve bought it, so wear it. If the item is for “best”, wear it and you’ll feel your best!

Be comfortable

Even if you’re not completely sold on the idea that your clothing can have a positive impact on how you feel, being comfortable in what you wear can stop it having a negative one. Being uncomfortable in clothes can often make us feel unnecessarily self-conscious and no one wants that. Don’t forget the three Fs. Fit, fabric and function. Items that fit well in fabrics that feel good against the skin and are functional for your lifestyle will keep you comfortable and feeling confident.

There are no rules

As a personal stylist, it’s my job to make people look good in their clothes but, for me, the outfit is the by-product of helping someone to feel good about themselves. When it comes to what we wear there are no rules, your outfit just needs to make you feel great. Last week, that meant sitting on video-calls all day wearing a bright green sequin jacket. I’m perfectly okay with that – and so were my clients!

Here’s to feeling good in February! What are you waiting for?

Need a little extra help with your wardrobe? Head over to LIFESTYLISH’s website to find out more about what Hannah does: lifestylish.co.uk