Once rumoured to be the private boathouse of Isambard Kingdom Brunel, this is a gorgeous 19th century building steeped in history and with stunning original features such as the wooden ceiling and the ironworks. The fully licensed restaurant and bar area can be converted into dining, dancing and drinking spaces for over 100 guests. For spring and summer weddings, the Harbourside balcony and terrace boasts some of the city’s most iconic views for that perfect photo opportunity and has its own built-in outside bar ready and waiting. From the off, you will get personalised one-to-one communication with a member of the Harbour House team, who will be with you throughout the organising process all the way up to the event. The team will be there throughout the big day to make sure every goes without a hitch.



The Grove, Bristol, BS1 4RB

hhbristol.com