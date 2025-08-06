In a league of our own: Women’s Rugby World Cup comes to Ashton Gate stadium

Our city will welcome the 10th edition of the Women’s Rugby World Cup tournament to home turf in September, with two quarter-finals and both semi-finals taking place at Ashton Gate Stadium. Here’s everything we know so far…

Image above Credit: Rugby World Cup

We don’t need to tell you that Ashton Gate is an important hub for sport in our city. Home to both Bristol Bears and Bristol City, it’s used to welcoming thousands of fans through its turnstiles every week – and is no stranger to hosting international games. But later this summer, the world’s eyes will be on Bristol, when Ashton Gate hosts four vital matches as part of the Women’s Rugby World Cup (which takes place from 22 August to 27 September) – a key milestone for the tournament as it celebrates its 10th edition. ­



Selected as the venue for two quarter finals and both semi-finals, the recently-renovated Ashton Gate was chosen as a host venue for a reason. Boasting the highest attendance for a women’s rugby game in the country outside of Twickenham (when England’s Red Roses faced Wales in March 2024), the stadium has also packed in a sell-out crowd for England’s football Lionesses. And it has World Cup pedigree, having hosted a New Zealand victory over Tonga back in 1999.



It’s a place Bristol Bears and England international Lark Atkin-Davies has spent a lot of time, and she simply can’t wait for the world to see it: “The noise and the atmosphere does go to another level,” she told the events team at Ashton Gate. “To have my home stadium confirmed as a World Cup quarter-final and semi-final venue next year is going to be incredible.”



From the important fixtures you need to know about, to dedicated fan zones and important community outreach work, here’s what you can expect from the 2025 instalment of the Women’s Rugby World Cup…



Bristol Match Schedule

Ashton Gate Stadium



Quarter Final 2

Winner Pool B V Runner-Up Pool A

SAT 13 SEP | 4PM



Quarter Final 4

Winner Pool A V Runner-Up Pool B

SUN 14 SEP | 4PM



Semi-final 1

Winner OF QF1 V Winner OF QF2

FRI 19 SEP | 7PM



Semi-final 2

Winner OF QF3 V WINNER OF QF4

SAT 20 SEP | 3.30PM



In the zone



It wouldn’t be a major sporting tournament without a special fan zone thrown into the mix now, would it? This year, there will be no better place to experience the excitement (well, except from within Ashton Gate itself) than the Bristol Amphitheatre Fan Zone, which will be set up in the heart of the city centre…



So, what can we expect? There will be a ‘have-a-go’ rugby zone with fun skill challenges for all levels; large LED screens on either side of the stage for an amazing viewing experience; a packed programme of rugby-themed entertainment, craft zones, and community activations; and a conversation corner for relaxed talks and fan engagement. Keep yourself fed and watered with vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, locally-brewed beverages and sweet treats served from traders across the plaza. There will be toilet and baby-changing facilities (with accessible options) – and don’t forget to be prepared to enjoy yourself in the open air: brollies, waterproofs, hats and sun cream are essential.

Art attack



Have you spotted the mural, located in the Bristol Amphitheatre? The image features Red Roses prop Sarah Bern alongside nine-year-old Ava-Mai Greenslade, a participant in the Rugby Football Union’s Rising Roses programme-funded activity, delivered by the Bristol Bears Community Foundation.



“It’s an incredible feeling to see a mural of myself alongside Ava-Mai in

a city that has become my home,” Bern said.



“I adore Bristol. The young me would never have thought that one day I’d have my face alongside some of the most brilliant street art in the world. What an honour!



“You’ve got to see it to believe it and if murals in Bristol and Northampton can help inspire young girls and boys to pick up a rugby ball in such a big year for rugby in this country,

then that will mean the world.” Credit: JMP UK



Bears in the Roses



Though we of course don’t yet know which teams will face each other during the knockout matches to be played at Ashton Gate (though because of group pooling, we do know that if the Pool A Roses make it to a quarter-final, they’ll be on Bristol soil) our city already has four reasons to beam with pride, thanks to the Bristol Bears chosen for the England team.



Lark Atkin-Davies, Sarah Bern, Hannah Botterman and Abbie Ward will represent the Red Roses in the home 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup. Head coach John Mitchell has confirmed his 32-player squad featuring 18 forwards and 14 backs, averaging an age of 26 and totalling a combined 1,374 international caps.

Twenty-four of the group have previously competed at a World Cup, including captain Zoe Aldcroft who will lead her country in her third World Cup, supported by 2014 winner Marlie Packer and Olympian Megan Jones as vice captains. Emily Scarratt is set to compete in her fifth tournament with Alex Matthews and Packer in line for their fourth.



The Red Roses will feel the support of the nation, facing the USA at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on the opening night of the tournament (Friday 22 August, kick-off 7.30pm).

A lasting impact



The World Cup is an excellent opportunity to draw attention to the importance of engaging young people in sport. This is where Impact ’25 comes in, which is Rugby Football Union’s legacy programme for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, aiming to accelerate the accessibility of rugby for women and girls by investing £12.13 million in government funding into the sport across England and the home unions.



Key achievements made by the programme ahead of the tournament even beginning include:



850 clubs receiving funding or activities to grow the women’s game and capitalise

on the excitement around the RWC25.



1,456 newly qualified female coaches and match officials.



22,795 girls playing in 23/24, marking a 9.3% year-on-year increase.



£2,685,000 invested in upgrading club facilities to make them more welcoming for females.



7,800 more girls introduced to rugby through grants supporting U12 activity.



More than 300 sanitary packages delivered to clubs nationwide, with around 1,000 sanitary products. Credit: Rugby Football Union



For more information, visit the websites:

ashtongatestadium.co.uk/rwc-2025 rugbyworldcup.com | englandrugby.com