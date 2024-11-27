Interiors: forest dwellers

Spruce up your festive spread at home by evoking the elegance of a woodland glade this Christmas, welcoming natural tones and rustic charm with elegant tableware choices and decorations (plus a little DIY crafting and some locally-sourced treats) that will never go out of fashion…

This year, we’re embracing the magic that comes with bringing the great outdoors inside for the festive season. Why not let wintry forests be your mystical muse for Christmas decorations and table settings? Think towering pines, fresh evergreens, and plenty of earthy charm. Whether you’re planning a cosy family gathering or prefer dazzling in the limelight as the host with the most, using nature’s bounty for inspiration is a lovely way to create a festive atmosphere that’s both chic and sustainable. Plus, it’s fun to involve the whole family in the process. Here’s how to create a forest-themed wonderland this Christmas – without overloading on tinsel or too much plastic.

Christmas painting crafts with Annie Sloan Ib Laursen Crochet String of Stars, £14.50 from Mon Pote





Turn over a new leaf

Blend elegant, forest-inspired elements with a touch of homemade charm to create a relaxed yet sophisticated look. Start by choosing a muted, earthy colour palette to echo the beauty of a winter woodland. Think deep greens, soft browns, winter whites, and pops of gold or copper. These hues mimic the colours you’d find in a forest during winter; snow-dusted branches, mossy logs and golden pinecones.



A simple but effective way to bring this vision to life is through some easy crafts that everyone can enjoy. Get the kids involved by making your own Christmas crackers, painting them in soft neutral tones that tie into your overall theme (this could work with shop-bought crackers too, given a quick lick of paint). To add extra charm, wrap the crackers with twine, and top them with a small sprig of greenery, like rosemary or a tiny pine cone. For another DIY project, drying orange slices is a fantastic way to bring both colour and fragrance to your decorations. Simply slice oranges thinly, bake them at a low temperature until they’re crisp, and string them up with twine alongside fir cones and cinnamon sticks.



If you’re lucky enough to live near one of our local woodlands, parks, or have access to a garden, consider foraging for seasonal foliage to create stunning displays. Look for branches of holly, ivy and pine – though anything works. These can easily be added to table centrepieces or placed in wreaths and garlands. If you’re trimming back the garden for winter, those cuttings can become instant decorations, adding the extra bonus of sustainability to your festive prep.

Ib Laursen Spruce Print Taper Candle, £1.50 from Mon Pote 1.5m Pre Lit Autumn & Christmas Garland, £89.99 from Lights4Fun VINTERFINT 15cm Green Glass Jar with Lid and Cork, £7 from IKEA





It’s easy being green

Christmas can sometimes feel like a time of excess. From disposable wrapping paper to single-use plastic decorations, the season can contribute to a lot of waste.

Opt for decorations that can be reused or repurposed year after year. When it comes to tableware, choose pieces that are not only beautiful but functional throughout the year. For example, simple ceramic or wooden dishes, bowls, and platters can easily become part of your everyday dinnerware collection. However, when dressed up with a sprig of holly or a ribbon tied around the handle or neck, they become the perfect fit for your forest-inspired Christmas spread. For table settings, linen napkins are a chic, sustainable choice, and they can be dressed up with seasonal foraged sprigs or twine.



With a little creativity, a touch of nature, and some support for local artisans, you can create a warm, inviting atmosphere that’s as sustainable as it is beautiful. Whether you’re hosting a festive dinner or simply adding a bit of woodland magic to your home, these ideas will make your Christmas feel extra special (and extra green).