It’s Electrifying! The Latest Time-Saving Health & Fitness Trend

Let’s face it – we’re all busy. Between work, family, social media and the occasional Netflix binge, finding time for exercise can feel impossible. But what if we told you that one 20-minute workout once per week could deliver the same results as two one-hour gym sessions.



The answer is EMS, or Electrical Muscle Stimulation. This innovative fitness technology uses electrical impulses to activate your muscles providing a more efficient workout than traditional exercise. EMS training can promote weight loss, burn fat, reduce the appearance of cellulite, increase lean muscle, increase strength and improve overall fitness – all tailored to an individual’s specific goals.



Feel the Power of EMS



Sam Turpin, Head Trainer for Feel Electric Bristol, Cheltenham & Gloucester, part of Feel Electric’s growing network of EMS studios. He breaks it down:



“Imagine you’re doing an exercise in the gym. With each repetition, you contract your muscles once. Now imagine doing that same exercise attached to one of our EMS devices – you’d contract that same muscle group up to 85 times per second! That’s the power of EMS. It’s incredibly efficient and effective.”



Each EMS session lasts around 20 minutes and is completely customized around the individual. You’ll wear a base layer specially designed to improve the effectiveness of the EMS pulses, plus an EMS bodysuit comprising jacket, glute belt, arm straps and leg straps to provide a full body workout. The EMS bodysuit is lightly moistened to optimise conductivity, and yes – It’s 100% safe and medically certified.

Medically certified and 100% safe

What to Expect



Each session is directed by a qualified EMS trainer who will guide you through exercises like squats and lunges – movements that you may already be familiar with. At the same time, they’ll adjust the EMS current to ensure your muscles get the right stimulation for your fitness level. Worried it might hurt? Sam reassures “The sensation feels like a vibration or tingling inside the muscle – It’s not painful at all.”



Think you can relax while the EMS suit does all the work? Not quite. EMS enhances your workout, but some effort is still required. The benefits? It’s more efficient than traditional forms of exercise, is low impact and joint friendly, and always done with expert supervision to ensure proper form and great results.

Workouts are more efficient with EMS

Experience Feel Electric

EMS training uses the latest technology

EMS training is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. Sessions are private – designed for just 1 or 2 persons with a personal trainer and take place in one of our purpose-built studios. Every Feel Electric studio features a state-of-the-art full body health scanner enabling clients to track their progress and stay motivated.



Most clients begin seeing results in as little as six weeks, whether the goal is fat loss, muscle building or improved overall fitness.



Price per session start from £30.00 for the Bristol Clifton Studio.

Joint friendly and tailored to your goals



BRISTOL CLIFTON STUDIO NOW OPEN

