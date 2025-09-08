Family Mediation: an Introduction

Family mediation is designed to help you and your former partner agree on child arrangements or financial settlements, or both.



The mediator works with you to find the best solution for your family based on your circumstances. Your mediator stays neutral and facilitates discussions about divorce or separation issues outside of court. They also prepare documents outlining your agreements.



The mediation process is flexible – you can attend sessions in person or via video conference. Sometimes, meetings are held in separate rooms to help you feel safe and comfortable during difficult conversations.



You might consider working with other professionals during the mediation process, such as your solicitor, financial advisor, or therapist. This is to further support you in making informed decisions and reaching fair agreements.



