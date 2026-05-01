Let the good times roll: Meet James Murden, co-founder of Good Times Live

Samantha Coleman talks to James Murden, co-founder of Good Times Live – the outdoor music and comedy event in Chipping Sodbury – about the importance of community spirit and creating something that will last for future generations. Image above: Drone show at Good Times Live

If James Murden looks familiar, that’s probably because he is. In Chipping Sodbury in particular, his presence is hard to miss. As co-founder of Good Times Live – the outdoor music and comedy event held at the Ridings playing fields over the May Bank Holiday – he’s helped bring a steady stream of big names to perform in the town, from Billy Ocean and Craig David to Sophie Ellis-Bextor, McFly, Jools Holland and Katherine Ryan.

James Murden at QVC

But that’s just one string to his bow. He also runs the Sodbury Sweet Emporium on the High Street, hosts comedy nights, tribute acts and live entertainment at the Town Hall, and presents Christmas light switch-ons and community celebrations across the area. And if all that still doesn’t ring a bell? Try QVC shopping channel – he’s been a familiar face presenting tech for more than 17 years.



“People come up to me and say, ‘Oh, you’re the guy from… everything!’” he laughs, slightly apologetically. “But it’s true.”



It is – and it’s exactly what makes him so vital to the fabric of this community. In an age where high streets are struggling and local events can feel like an afterthought, James is doing the opposite: creating spaces for connection, culture and shared experiences.



“I live for the chaos,” he says, smiling. Indeed his days are rarely quiet, what with running multiple businesses, organising events and raising two children. His kids, unsurprisingly, are big fans of the sweet shop. “It’s their favourite thing,” he says. “We have to restrict visits to every fortnight, but they love helping out and coming to the wholesalers with me to choose the sweets.”



There’s a deeper motivation behind the shop, though. “There’s something very nostalgic about it,” he reflects. “I remember the old sweet shop on the High Street, and it brings back so many happy memories. I wanted to bring something back that all generations could enjoy. It’s a small shop, but there’s loads of character behind it.”



That desire to preserve something meaningful runs through everything James does.



“I love where I live”



Born and raised in Yate and Chipping Sodbury, he has long been part of the area’s entertainment scene, where, from an early age, he has been involved with the Sodbury Players, and continues to act and direct with them today. “I love where I live,” he says simply. “And I love what I do. It’s great to engage with people from all walks of life.”



After studying media at Bristol City College, he went on to build a varied career, from presenting on Vibe FM (now Kiss) to working on quiz shows with Endemol at Paintworks, alongside a range of presenting and promotional roles. That instinct to connect with an audience hasn’t faded and at Good Times Live, amid the demands of running a large-scale event, he can often be found introducing acts himself.



“I like to feel the energy from the crowd,” he says. “That’s my favourite part – talking to people and hearing their response.”



Good Times Live first took place in 2022 at Yate Town Football Club, co-founded by James and his brother-in-law Tom, who works in lighting, production and stage design.



“It was something we’d always talked about doing for the community,” he says. “We made a list of all the things we didn’t like about going to gigs and live events – and we made sure we wouldn’t have those things at ours.”



Let the Good Times roll



Drawing on his experience hosting smaller local events, James scaled that idea into something far more ambitious: an outdoor festival-style event built around affordability, accessibility and atmosphere. “We wanted to embody what ‘Good Times’ means in every aspect,” he says. “At its core, it’s easy and fun.”



And it shows. There’s space to dance or picnic, queues are minimal – even at the bar – parking is straightforward, prices are reasonable, and the atmosphere is relaxed, family–friendly and close to the action.



The response to the first year was immediate and enthusiastic. “Everyone got behind it,” says James. “And it brought people to the town from all over.”



Since then, the event has grown and this year boasts headline acts that would look at home on the biggest UK stages: Madness, Jessie J, Tom Odell and Russell Howard among them. Demand has surged – Madness sold out quickly – and the audience is no longer just local.



“We’ve got people travelling from all corners of the globe,” James says. “One of the reasons is that Tom Odell’s appearance here is one of only two shows he’s doing this year, which is really exciting.”

And yet, despite the scale, there’s still a sense of disbelief to overcome.



“One of the biggest challenges we face is people not believing that it’s the real deal here on our doorstep!” he admits.



That perception is shifting, though, thanks to verifications on platforms like Spotify, where fans can see Good Times listed alongside major tour dates for each artist. Industry attention is growing too. “Agents are starting to approach me with acts now,” he says. “And that’s the dream.”



James and his team have gone all in on promoting this year’s event. You might have spotted adverts on buses, heard radio campaigns or seen a steady stream of social media content.



“We want as many people as possible to come along and enjoy the atmosphere,” he says. “And it’s the most affordable place to see these artists. It’s about accessibility and community, and there’s something for everyone,” James emphasises.



And these shared moments extend beyond the audience. The event has become a significant boost for the local economy, drawing visitors who fill hotels, book restaurants and explore the area. James is particularly proud of how many local businesses are involved too. From food vendors such as the Vintage Birdcage Cakery and The One Pizza Van to drinks suppliers including 6 O’Clock Gin, Good Times actively champions nearby enterprises. And volunteers play a huge role too. “We’ve got around 250 local people who add their bit to Good Times,” says James. “WI groups, the Lions Club, the Rotary Club – it’s very much a community event. We’ve also launched a talent competition to find local performers to appear on stage as support acts, which is a great opportunity for rising stars.”

Madness perform Saturday 23 May

Party planner



Of course, pulling off an event of this scale is no small feat. “Planning takes around 14 months,” James explains. “Booking acts, sorting logistics, marketing – it’s all done by me and a small team of helpers.” Sustainability is also a growing focus. “We’re thinking green wherever we can,” he says. “Everything is recycled on site.”



Behind the scenes, there’s also a deeply personal motivation driving the event. Part of the inspiration for Good Times Live was to raise funds for Bristol Children’s Hospital, which helped care for James’s daughter during her battle with epilepsy. “It’s such a great charity,” he says. “It’s touched most of our lives in some way. If we can help, even a little, that means a lot.”



That spirit of giving back runs through every part of the weekend. It’s not just about entertainment – it’s about creating something meaningful for the whole community, including younger audiences, who can enjoy the family fun day. Expect an appearance from children’s TV favourite – the West Country’s very own Andy Day – as well as interactive dinosaur fun, activities, inflatables and rides.



“It’s going to be huge,” says James. “There’s something really special about seeing families enjoy it together and that makes it all worthwhile.”



So, what happens when it’s all over? “I might take a few days’ holiday to breathe and pause,” he jokes. But the grin that follows suggests otherwise. “I’ve already got some names in the hat for next year!” he admits.



For further information visit: goodtimeslive.co.uk