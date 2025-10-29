Jimmy Choo: Icon, Patron, Mentor

Fashion legend Professor Jimmy Choo OBE has a very special connection to Haberdashers’ Monmouth School, delivering bespoke workshops for students as Patron and imparting invaluable careers advice that has the potential to define the pupils’ pathways and future successes. Image above: Professor Choo sketching with Haberdashers’ Monmouth Textiles student



Professor Jimmy Choo OBE needs no introduction. The Malaysian fashion designer has been an icon of the industry for decades, but despite stepping out of the limelight in recent years, he has by no means walked away from the catwalk. Instead, he’s been dedicating time and effort into mentoring future generations of designers at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School in his role as Patron of the Design, Fashion and Textiles Department.



Professor Choo’s relationship to Haberdashers’ Monmouth School is deeply rooted in his family. His great-nephews currently attend the school, following in the footsteps of their father, Jonathan Gaylard, an alumnus who attended as both a day student and a boarder.

Professor Choo at an Open Day



The legendary designer’s involvement with Haberdashers’ Monmouth began a few years ago, when he led a workshop for younger students, including his great-nephew’s class in Prep. The creativity and enthusiasm of the students left a lasting impression, sparking his desire to return in a more formal capacity.



“I was captivated by the energy and creativity of the children and the inspiring atmosphere at Haberdashers’ Monmouth,” he said when reflecting on that visit. “This is a special place, and I’m excited to support these talented young people. Being associated with a school that boasts a 400-year history is truly humbling and inspiring.”



Now, as Patron of Design, Fashion and Textiles, he brings his expertise, industry knowledge, and passion for education to the school. Inspiring and educating the next generation of fashion designers is important to Professor Choo, who says, “I strongly believe in providing young talents with early exposure to fashion shows and the industry as a whole.”

Professor Choo at an Open Day



Providing access to such knowledge and skills to people of school age could be key to igniting a life-long passion, much like Professor Choo’s own experience: “At the tender age of 11, I crafted my first pair of shoes for my mother,” he remembers. “Growing up in a family deeply immersed in the art of shoemaking, my fascination with footwear began as early as I can remember. This exposure from childhood instilled in me a profound understanding of shoes and the intricate craftsmanship required to create them, knowledge passed down to me by my parents.



“Although, at 11, the path ahead was unclear, it wasn’t until I was 17 and discovered the opportunity to study in London that I understood the calling I felt as a child was leading me towards a career in fashion design.”

Delivering practical workshops is a key element in Professor Choo’s Patronage at Haberdashers’ Monmouth. From his own experience, being able to see the design process through from start to finish is essential for people to discover their talent, unleash their passion into the industry and see a career pathway ahead.



“The sense of accomplishment and the buzz feeling I experienced upon completing the first pair of shoes I designed was indescribable; a feeling that still resonates with me today whenever I achieve something significant,” he recalls. “This sensation serves as a guiding light, indicating when I’m on the right path and expressing my inner creativity.



Most recently, Professor Choo visited Haberdashers’ Monmouth School for a day of inspiring workshops with Sixth Form and GCSE Textiles students. He was joined by Silija Manninen, Programme Leader at the JCA | London Fashion Academy, delivering two sketching workshops under the theme ‘From Concept to Production with Professor Jimmy Choo’. The sessions explored the journey from inspiration through to finished product, with students challenged to think creatively about design, audience and branding.

Professor Choo with Freya



Students were encouraged to experiment with unconventional sources of inspiration, including architecture, machinery and fine art. Silija Manninen provided a live sketching demonstration, showing how textures and shapes can be layered into bold, imaginative designs.



During the workshops, Professor Choo reflected on his own journey in fashion, from learning the craft with his uncle to studying in London: “I am always learning. I learnt from my uncle, and now these Haberdashers’ Monmouth students can learn from me.



“Collaboration is the best way forward – it helps us build strong fashion and strong relationships. The students here learn very quickly. They see me sketch and then try for themselves. They are talented, intelligent and full of enthusiasm – qualities that will take them far.”



Previous sessions delivered by Professor Choo have also included two workshops at the end of last year, which were open to students in Years 9, 10, 11, and 12, offering the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from the celebrated designer in an hour-long, hands-on experience.



The workshops began with an inspiring talk from Professor Choo, who shared stories from his childhood, recalling how he would watch his uncle and father, both skilled craftsmen, at work before demonstrating his sketching process, guiding the students in using specially commissioned sketchbooks created for the event. As the students began their own designs, he moved through the rows, offering personalised advice and encouragement.



The workshops progressed to focus on colour, fabric, and textile choices, mirroring industry practices. Participants eagerly chose from an array of materials, from denim and leather to Liberty fabrics, bringing their sketches to life.



The sessions concluded with a showcase of the students’ work, where Professor Choo selected a winner and runner-up from each group, sharing his thoughts on their designs. The atmosphere was electric as students beamed with pride, and Professor Choo expressed his admiration for the talent on display.



To ensure the experience resonates beyond the workshop, the sessions were filmed and will be developed into a teaching resource for the school.



This engagement has spread beyond the classroom, too. Earlier this summer, Textiles students went all the way to Haberdashers’ Hall in London for the prestigious JCA (Jimmy Choo Academy) Fashion Show – an occasion usually reserved for industry insiders.



The day began with a dynamic workshop, ‘Showtime – From Sketch to Catwalk’, delivered by JCA tutors. Thirty students from Haberdashers’ schools across the country, including 15 Year 10 Textiles students from Haberdashers’ Monmouth, participated in this interactive masterclass. With sketchpads, scissors and creativity in hand, they explored the journey from textile inspiration to finished fashion design. Guided by industry experts, the students learned to express their ideas with professional flair – developing confidence and a deeper understanding of design thinking.



What followed was a rare and thrilling look behind the velvet curtain. Students witnessed the meticulous backstage preparation of more than 80 models by makeup artists, stylists and designers. They observed a live runway rehearsal, gaining tips directly from the JCA team on posture, poise and presence.



The day culminated with a chance to mingle with guests at the pre-show reception, rubbing shoulders with another fashion legend Karen Millen OBE. Millen, a long-time supporter of emerging talent, was full of encouragement for the students and praised the Academy’s commitment to mentoring future leaders in fashion.



With Professor Choo as Patron of Design, Fashion and Textiles, and a continuing programme of world-class workshops and events, the school hopes it will become a leader in cultivating talent and inspiring students who will shape the future of the global fashion industry.



habsmonmouth.org | jca.ac.uk­­